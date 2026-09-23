James Hinchcliffe explains why Ferrari is "happy" with Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc rivalry
James Hinchcliffe believes Ferrari is happy to manage the growing rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images
Former IndyCar Series driver and F1 TV pundit James Hinchcliffe has argued that Ferrari is "happy" to manage the escalating intra-team rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, insisting it is exactly what the Maranello outfit wanted when it signed the seven-time champion.
After struggling in his first season with Ferrari in 2025, Hamilton bounced back in 2026, having adjusted to the team and gelled with the new set of regulations. He secured his first grand prix podium with the Fred Vasseur-led team at the Chinese Grand Prix and his first win at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
The Briton currently sits third in the drivers' standings with 191 points, 101 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli. Leclerc is fifth with 167 points.
During an appearance on the F1 Nation podcast ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Hinchcliffe was asked if Hamilton's resurgence had created an unforeseen headache for Ferrari team chief Vasseur.
"I think they're happy to have the problem," he said. "I don't think Ferrari would sign somebody that they were anticipating to be slower and subservient to Charles, to the 'Ferrari Golden Boy'.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images
"Everybody knows exactly what Lewis is capable of, and Fred has seen it from the beginning. So, no, I think they were more surprised last year at the lack of issue they had with this because Lewis wasn't up to the same pace as Charles, and that this year is really more what they were expecting to have, and frankly, it's what they want.
"When you have two drivers that can push each other like this, you're going to help make the team better. Yes, at some point it might bring up some difficult conversations and some difficult decisions, but that's a privileged position to be in.
"It's one that they hope, if they get the car right next year, that we'll be having similar conversations next year, but talking about the championship implications of who they should back."
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