James Hinchcliffe questions "very telling" detail of Toto Wolff's Kimi Antonelli penalty plan
James Hinchcliffe has questioned why Toto Wolff plans to consult Kimi Antonelli’s father over Mercedes’ potential power unit penalties later this season
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Former IndyCar Series driver and Formula 1 pundit James Hinchcliffe has questioned why Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff would consult Kimi Antonelli's father over F1 power unit penalties.
Antonelli currently leads the drivers' championship with 219 points, holding a 50-point lead over second-placed Lewis Hamilton following six race victories in the opening half of the season. Antonelli's team-mate George Russell sits a further nine points behind Hamilton in third.
However, looking ahead to the final 12 rounds of the year, Mercedes is preparing for tactical grid drops. Speaking ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix on the F1 Nation podcast, host Tom Clarkson mentioned the comments made by Wolff during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.
Wolff indicated that Mercedes will likely take engine penalties in the second half of the year and suggested taking them at the Italian Grand Prix, which is Antonelli's home race, could relieve pressure on the 19-year-old by placing him further back on the grid. But Wolff added that he would be discussing this with Antonelli's father, Marco.
Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
"What I find interesting about that scenario is that Toto said in his quote, 'Yeah, we're going to consult Marco Antonelli about it, his dad.' And I thought to myself, why on earth is the driver's father having an input on power unit penalties?" Hinchcliffe said.
The former IndyCar driver added that the logic likely stems from managing the intense pressure and expectations placed on the Italian driver at his home grand prix.
"But it could be for that reason, right?" he continued. "Maybe he's like, 'Do you think this will help Kimi's approach to the weekend knowing he's going in on the back foot and that takes a bit of the expectation away and the pressure off?' But I thought that was a very telling comment."
Share Or Save This Story
Lewis Hamilton vs Michael Schumacher: You decide F1's greatest driver
The 25 greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, ranked
The shocking aspect to Kimi Antonelli's rapid F1 title-contending transformation
Latest news
Grading the class of F1 2026 so far
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari called out by former F1 driver for "pretty sloppy" errors
Aston Martin begins testing updated Valkyrie hypercar for 2027 WEC and IMSA
FIA to crack down on team collusion in Formula E from next season
Grading the class of F1 2026 so far
Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon give James Vowles a second chance at Williams
Top 10 unexpected F1 polesitters
What an engineer with four decades of F1 experience would choose as the ideal engine rules
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments