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LIVE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli leads FP2 as Arvid Lindblad crashes out

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James Hinchcliffe warns Fred Vasseur faces "tremendous" pressure over Ferrari team orders

James Hinchcliffe believes Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur is under mounting pressure to establish clear rules of engagement

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur is facing a "tremendous amount" of pressure to establish clear rules of engagement between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, according to former IndyCar Series driver and F1 TV pundit James Hinchcliffe.

The calls for clear team orders come after a couple of difficult races for the Maranello outfit. While Hamilton and Leclerc finished fourth and fifth at the Dutch Grand Prix, the seven-time champion fumed over the team radio throughout the race about a lack of team orders, and the issue came up again at the Italian Grand Prix when both drivers clashed on the opening lap.

Speaking on F1 TV's Weekend Warm-Up show, Hinchcliffe was asked about the pressure on the Ferrari team chief as calls for clear team orders have intensified.

"A tremendous amount at this point just because it has got to this stage," Hinchcliffe explained. "We're round 14 of their second year working together and we're still having these sorts of questions. What are the rules of engagement? There are very clear rules at McLaren and there are very clear rules at Mercedes.

"Whether it's always been missing from Ferrari or just recently hasn't been something they've looked into, it's clearly something that they have to have a discussion about in the near future."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

During an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Vasseur admitted that there were discussions to be had with Hamilton and Leclerc following the Italian Grand Prix, but dismissed claims that there is an internal crisis at the team.

The Frenchman also explained that there are rules of engagement in place, but added that "you can’t expect contracts to cover every possible scenario you might encounter on track, because inevitably everything would become a matter of interpretation."

The focus now shifts to the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring circuit, which will take place on Sunday 13 September.

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Friday

George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Guenther Steiner

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham, Audi garage

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Allan McNish, Audi F1 Team, David Beckham, Audi F1 Team garage

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Fans wave Spanish flags

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Allan McNish, Audi F1 Team, pit wall

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Mike Krack, Aston Martin Chief Trackside Officer

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
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