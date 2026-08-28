Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Ukraine files complaint to FIA ethics committee after Russian ban lift

General
General
Ukraine files complaint to FIA ethics committee after Russian ban lift

Ferrari pays tribute to Michael Schumacher with special Italian GP race suits

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Ferrari pays tribute to Michael Schumacher with special Italian GP race suits

MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings

BMW explains why it’s not interested in F1 entry

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
BMW explains why it’s not interested in F1 entry

Carlos Ezpeleta: MotoGP working to keep Qatar GP on 2026 calendar

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Carlos Ezpeleta: MotoGP working to keep Qatar GP on 2026 calendar

Kimi Antonelli causes chaos in Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Passenger Princess"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Kimi Antonelli causes chaos in Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Passenger Princess"

Red Bull hands F1 test to protege as it assesses Racing Bulls driver line-up

Formula 1
Formula 1
Red Bull hands F1 test to protege as it assesses Racing Bulls driver line-up

Mercedes on Dutch GP team orders: We would’ve done the exact same thing the other way around

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Mercedes on Dutch GP team orders: We would’ve done the exact same thing the other way around
Formula 1 Dutch GP

James Vowles addresses Alex Albon-Carlos Sainz collision at Dutch GP

James Vowles says Williams must take some responsibility for the late Dutch Grand Prix collision between team-mates Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz

Lydia Mee Ronald Vording
Published:
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT Images via Getty Images

Williams team principal James Vowles has admitted the Grove outfit must shoulder some of the blame for the late-race collision between Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz at the Dutch Grand Prix.

During a chaotic race at Zandvoort, won by McLaren's Lando Norris, the two Williams drivers came together on track while battling outside the points-paying positions.

Speaking in the team's post-race video debrief, The Vowles Verdict, the Williams boss addressed the frustrating incident.

"As you saw, Alex and Carlos came together on track," Vowles explained. "There's a lot of questions around whose fault it is, whose isn't it? I'll start with this. I think with our two drivers, both have a responsibility to not hit each other.

"It's hard to do it as a majority to one or the other, but both have a culpability in that. This particular circumstance, actually, I think we as a team have a culpability."

The issue, according to Vowles, stemmed from the pitwall's decision to leave Sainz out on worn tyres during the virtual safety car period.

"We tried leaving Carlos out at that VSC. The reason why was because had we stopped, he would have been behind Alex and Franco anyway. So you're back net to where you would have been before, without the pace to be able to overtake them.

James Vowles, Williams

James Vowles, Williams

Photo by: Marc Fleury

"But that said, this also put our cars into a situation where they were fighting tooth and nail for no points on track. That's not a situation we should be putting them in either."

While Albon retired from the race after the incident, Sainz went on to finish 16th. 

Sainz was handed a 10-second penalty for the incident, which he described as "fair" after the race. 

"Fair penalty. I had a bit of a surprise when I went to defend," the Spaniard explained. "I had really worn hard tyres, struggling a lot with the car, with the pace of the race.
 
"And when I went to brake on the inside, there was a massive bump on the inside of Turn 1. When you are further in the inside, the bigger it gets. I just hit with the plank.
 
"I had the front tyres in the air. And as soon as I touched the brake, I locked up and I took Alex with me, which is the worst possible outcome for that race, because it's not like we were fighting for anything big. But honestly, it caught me so much by surprise. Apologies to him, because it's the last thing I wanted." 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Aston Martin warns of tougher F1 races to come
Next article Mercedes on Dutch GP team orders: We would’ve done the exact same thing the other way around

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Ferrari pays tribute to Michael Schumacher with special Italian GP race suits

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Ferrari pays tribute to Michael Schumacher with special Italian GP race suits

Kimi Antonelli causes chaos in Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Passenger Princess"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Kimi Antonelli causes chaos in Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Passenger Princess"

Alex Albon on why Williams cannot afford team-mate secrets in F1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Albon on why Williams cannot afford team-mate secrets in F1
More from
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz denies 2027 Audi F1 talks: ‘I never considered leaving Williams’

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Carlos Sainz denies 2027 Audi F1 talks: ‘I never considered leaving Williams’

Sainz interview: “I always believed in McLaren… but then Ferrari called”

Formula 1
Sainz interview: “I always believed in McLaren… but then Ferrari called”

Alex Albon dismisses Carlos Sainz Dutch GP tension after clear-the-air breakfast

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Albon dismisses Carlos Sainz Dutch GP tension after clear-the-air breakfast
More from
Williams

Alex Albon opens up about burnout amid growing F1 demands

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Albon opens up about burnout amid growing F1 demands

Williams collapses in F1 pecking order: ‘Aston is a different league right now’

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Williams collapses in F1 pecking order: ‘Aston is a different league right now’

How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday

Formula 1
Dutch GP
How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday

Latest news

Ukraine files complaint to FIA ethics committee after Russian ban lift

General
Misc General
Ukraine files complaint to FIA ethics committee after Russian ban lift

Ferrari pays tribute to Michael Schumacher with special Italian GP race suits

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Ferrari pays tribute to Michael Schumacher with special Italian GP race suits

MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings

BMW explains why it’s not interested in F1 entry

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
BMW explains why it’s not interested in F1 entry

Feature

Discover prime content

Sainz interview: “I always believed in McLaren… but then Ferrari called”

Formula 1
By Roberto Chinchero
Sainz interview: “I always believed in McLaren… but then Ferrari called”

Why Oscar Piastri is struggling to match Lando Norris – and McLaren’s intriguing explanation

Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Ronald Vording
Why Oscar Piastri is struggling to match Lando Norris – and McLaren’s intriguing explanation

How a grateful Yuki Tsunoda found F1 closure as Dutch GP super-sub

Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Filip Cleeren
How a grateful Yuki Tsunoda found F1 closure as Dutch GP super-sub

Would Lewis Hamilton's attempted one-stop have worked at the Dutch GP?

Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Would Lewis Hamilton's attempted one-stop have worked at the Dutch GP?
View more