James Vowles confirms Williams review after F1 development rate concerns
Williams has launched a two-week review of its upgrade programme after James Vowles admitted its current rate of development is not enough
James Vowles, Williams
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Williams team principal James Vowles has admitted that the Grove outfit's current rate of car development is insufficient to meet its ambitions of progressing up the Formula 1 grid.
Following a challenging British Grand Prix, the team has launched an intensive two-week review to evaluate its upgrade programme.
During the latest episode of The Vowles Verdict, the Williams boss reflected on the latest round of upgrades brought to Silverstone. While the team introduced new parts at the British Grand Prix, Vowles acknowledged that the overall performance yield ultimately fell short of the level needed to fight further up the grid.
"I would say right now what's clear is our rate of bringing performance to the car – which is a little bit nuanced in how I mean that – is not at the rate required in order for us to move forward," Vowles explained.
To address this, Williams has launched a review of the upgrades between the British Grand Prix and the Belgian Grand Prix, which will take place at Spa-Francorchamps from 17-19 July.
"Step one of all of that is to make sure that we take time to fully understand not just what we've done in Silverstone, but really what we've done across the entire season," he said.
"All of them have clues and evidence as to what went well and what didn't at the same time. How quickly we evaluate that, and typically I would expect that to be done within the next two weeks, then defines what we do in Spa, what we do in Budapest, what we do across the remainder of the season and what we do going into next year at the same time.
Carlos Sainz, Williams
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
"Now that is, I would say, business as usual for a Formula 1 team. The amount of highs and lows you get, the amount of learning you get, the amount of failures you get, the difference to expectations that does change week on week.
"But it is just the nature of a business that is bringing performance, bringing you items that didn't exist previously. They didn't exist in the world. And to a certain extent, no one else certainly provides you with data, but no one else has done it. So we have to be learning on the fly as a result of that."
Adding a silver lining to the team's struggles, Vowles explained: "What I'm pleased with is that we have a very good culture of openness, learning and turnaround speed. And that, for me, is what defines a team."
Williams currently sits eighth in the constructors' championship with 11 points after nine rounds of the 2026 season.
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