Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Damon Hill reveals the F1 career lesson he wishes he had learned earlier

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Damon Hill reveals the F1 career lesson he wishes he had learned earlier

James Vowles explains how Williams F1 delays could be "one of the best things"

Formula 1
Belgian GP
James Vowles explains how Williams F1 delays could be "one of the best things"

Sergio Perez opens up about mental toll of partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Sergio Perez opens up about mental toll of partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull

Why less power is actually better for NASCAR at superspeedways

NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Why less power is actually better for NASCAR at superspeedways

NASCAR unveils new rules package for Daytona to improve racing, effective immediately

NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
NASCAR unveils new rules package for Daytona to improve racing, effective immediately

FIFA World Cup Final drama and shifting start times keep Armstrong guessing at Nashville

IndyCar
Nashville
FIFA World Cup Final drama and shifting start times keep Armstrong guessing at Nashville

Francesco Bagnaia undergoes successful arm surgery, targets MotoGP return at Silverstone

MotoGP
British GP
Francesco Bagnaia undergoes successful arm surgery, targets MotoGP return at Silverstone

Why F1's future engine rules offer new opportunities but also new pitfalls

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Belgian GP
Why F1's future engine rules offer new opportunities but also new pitfalls
Formula 1 Belgian GP

James Vowles explains how Williams F1 delays could be "one of the best things"

James Vowles believes Williams’s production delays could ultimately benefit the team by accelerating structural changes needed for its long-term recovery

Lydia Mee
Published:
James Vowles, Williams

James Vowles, Williams

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Williams team principal James Vowles believes the production delays suffered by the Grove outfit over the winter and early stages of the 2026 Formula 1 season could ultimately prove to be "one of the best things" to happen to the team.

Speaking to a live audience at the Goodwood Festival of Speed during an episode of the Up To Speed podcast, Vowles opened up about the harsh realities of transforming the British squad. Addressing the team's current position - sitting eighth in the constructors' championship after the first nine rounds - Vowles detailed how a heavily disrupted winter severely compromised its early-season momentum.

"I don't think people are harsh. People want, as I do, as we all do, Williams to be back at the front. We've got to remember we're independent. So we do this for our fan base, and we do this because we enjoy racing," Vowles explained.

"So that comes with support but also frustration when we're not quite where we need to be. The key behind this is that Williams has an incredible legacy, but it's nothing more than emotional fuel for us. We can't rest on it in any way.

"There was probably just really not the investment required for about 20 years. And what we're doing at the moment is digging that all out and making sure that we have a team capable of moving up the grid, winning races, then winning championships. And there are little bits of it that haven't quite gone the way we wanted over the winter.

"Frankly, it doesn't sound like much, but we lost about two weeks. And when you lose two weeks, you start falling behind in an incredible way."

Alexander Albon, Williams

Alexander Albon, Williams

Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

But rather than viewing the delay as completely negative, Vowles insisted that it served as a catalyst for structural overhauls that might have otherwise been avoided.

"Now, it's sorted. I actually think it's one of the best things that can happen to us," he added. "It's often darkest before the dawn. And frankly, that's where we are at the moment. And it's allowed us to make quite a few changes that I'm not sure we would have made otherwise. And there are some really great people and systems that we're bringing in.

"It's a weird space in Formula 1. The cost cap is such a great thing. I completely believe in it, and it's why the sport is successful. But it also locks in a little bit when you have 20 years not quite at the right place. It locks it in.

"So what we're trying to do at the moment is get that changed at the same time as building a car and making sure we're racing competitively on track. Not quite the right balance this year, but I'm very, very confident it will be fixed in the future."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Sergio Perez opens up about mental toll of partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Damon Hill reveals the F1 career lesson he wishes he had learned earlier

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Damon Hill reveals the F1 career lesson he wishes he had learned earlier

Sergio Perez opens up about mental toll of partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Sergio Perez opens up about mental toll of partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull

George Russell shares school exam mindset behind his F1 success

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
George Russell shares school exam mindset behind his F1 success
More from
James Vowles

James Vowles admits Williams F1 British GP upgrade disappointment

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
James Vowles admits Williams F1 British GP upgrade disappointment

James Vowles targets Williams reset ahead of F1 Belgian GP: "Come back swinging"

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
James Vowles targets Williams reset ahead of F1 Belgian GP: "Come back swinging"

James Vowles supports McLaren and Red Bull over Pierre Gasly Monaco GP appeal

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
James Vowles supports McLaren and Red Bull over Pierre Gasly Monaco GP appeal
More from
Williams

The Next Generation: Luke Browning

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
The Next Generation: Luke Browning

James Vowles confirms Williams review after F1 development rate concerns

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
James Vowles confirms Williams review after F1 development rate concerns

Why Williams is still feeling the weight of expectation

Formula 1
Why Williams is still feeling the weight of expectation

Latest news

Damon Hill reveals the F1 career lesson he wishes he had learned earlier

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Damon Hill reveals the F1 career lesson he wishes he had learned earlier

James Vowles explains how Williams F1 delays could be "one of the best things"

Formula 1
Belgian GP
James Vowles explains how Williams F1 delays could be "one of the best things"

Sergio Perez opens up about mental toll of partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Sergio Perez opens up about mental toll of partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull

Why less power is actually better for NASCAR at superspeedways

NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Why less power is actually better for NASCAR at superspeedways

Feature

Discover prime content

Why F1's future engine rules offer new opportunities but also new pitfalls

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why F1's future engine rules offer new opportunities but also new pitfalls

Top 10 F1 drivers of the 2010s

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 drivers of the 2010s

Two (and a bit) years on: Red Bull's 2024 political ructions have had the opposite effect

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Two (and a bit) years on: Red Bull's 2024 political ructions have had the opposite effect

Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

General
By Maciej Hamera
Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed
View more