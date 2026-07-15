James Vowles explains how Williams F1 delays could be "one of the best things"
James Vowles believes Williams’s production delays could ultimately benefit the team by accelerating structural changes needed for its long-term recovery
James Vowles, Williams
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Williams team principal James Vowles believes the production delays suffered by the Grove outfit over the winter and early stages of the 2026 Formula 1 season could ultimately prove to be "one of the best things" to happen to the team.
Speaking to a live audience at the Goodwood Festival of Speed during an episode of the Up To Speed podcast, Vowles opened up about the harsh realities of transforming the British squad. Addressing the team's current position - sitting eighth in the constructors' championship after the first nine rounds - Vowles detailed how a heavily disrupted winter severely compromised its early-season momentum.
"I don't think people are harsh. People want, as I do, as we all do, Williams to be back at the front. We've got to remember we're independent. So we do this for our fan base, and we do this because we enjoy racing," Vowles explained.
"So that comes with support but also frustration when we're not quite where we need to be. The key behind this is that Williams has an incredible legacy, but it's nothing more than emotional fuel for us. We can't rest on it in any way.
"There was probably just really not the investment required for about 20 years. And what we're doing at the moment is digging that all out and making sure that we have a team capable of moving up the grid, winning races, then winning championships. And there are little bits of it that haven't quite gone the way we wanted over the winter.
"Frankly, it doesn't sound like much, but we lost about two weeks. And when you lose two weeks, you start falling behind in an incredible way."
Alexander Albon, Williams
Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images
But rather than viewing the delay as completely negative, Vowles insisted that it served as a catalyst for structural overhauls that might have otherwise been avoided.
"Now, it's sorted. I actually think it's one of the best things that can happen to us," he added. "It's often darkest before the dawn. And frankly, that's where we are at the moment. And it's allowed us to make quite a few changes that I'm not sure we would have made otherwise. And there are some really great people and systems that we're bringing in.
"It's a weird space in Formula 1. The cost cap is such a great thing. I completely believe in it, and it's why the sport is successful. But it also locks in a little bit when you have 20 years not quite at the right place. It locks it in.
"So what we're trying to do at the moment is get that changed at the same time as building a car and making sure we're racing competitively on track. Not quite the right balance this year, but I'm very, very confident it will be fixed in the future."
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