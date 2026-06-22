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James Vowles predicts "fast and frantic" Austrian GP as he sets realistic Williams expectations

James Vowles has warned that Williams could face another challenging weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix

Lydia Mee
Published:
James Vowles, Williams

James Vowles, Williams

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Williams Formula 1 team principal James Vowles has warned that the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix could see a repeat of the team's recent struggles, anticipating a "fast and frantic" weekend.

Following a difficult weekend at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, where the underlying flaws of the Williams challenger were laid bare, Vowles offered an honest assessment of how the team could fare at the Red Bull Ring.

Speaking during a Vowles Verdict debrief following Barcelona, Vowles explained: "The reality is we're only a third of the way through the season. And there's a long, long way to go in 2026. We're on the back foot to start. There's no doubt about it.

"We've added performance, and we'll continue to now add performance across these races. My expectation is that we won't be as exposed as badly as we were in Barcelona, but some of those issues won't be rectified in the short term."

He added: "Austria next, and it's going to be fast and frantic. It's a very short lap. So, the lap times will be around 1m09s, I think, maybe a little bit quicker than that this year. 

"And that just means 22 cars fitting into that space will be tight. There won't be much room to breathe or work with at any one point. Also, track limits are fundamentally a problem that comes with Austria. It's very easy to slide off and trigger a track limits violation.

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

"In the past, you've seen a number of them impacting the race result even late on into the day. It's at altitude, not as much as we would be in Mexico, but you are now pretty much not at sea level anymore. It's one of the first races, and that'll be another challenge for the power unit manufacturers, but also for ourselves.

"And it can either be incredibly warm or reasonably cool. It goes both ways in Austria."

Williams currently sits eighth in the constructors' championship with 11 points.

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