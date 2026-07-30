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James Vowles reveals how Michael Schumacher "changed the game" in F1

James Vowles has revealed how Michael Schumacher’s relentless approach to car development helped shape his leadership style as Williams team principal

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren with Michael Schumacher, Mercedes GP in the FIA Press Conference

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren with Michael Schumacher, Mercedes GP in the FIA Press Conference

Photo by: James Moy

Williams Formula 1 team principal James Vowles has claimed that Michael Schumacher "changed the game" for car development, explaining that the seven-time champion was a major influence on his own leadership style.

Speaking alongside 1996 champion Damon Hill, who currently serves as an ambassador for the Grove outfit, during a live recording of the Up To Speed podcast, Vowles discussed the key figures who have shaped his approach to team management.

In addition to Schumacher, the Briton also took inspiration from former colleagues Ross Brawn, David Richards, Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton.

"So for me personally, I actually had the pleasure of working with David Richards. Ross Brawn was another one on my journey, and Toto was a part of it as well. And actually, Damon spoke about Michael; I had the pleasure of working with Michael," he said.

"I actually drew a lot of inspiration from him at the same time. He was a very different individual in the car. I do remember, unfortunately, 1996 and 1997, but out of the car he changed the game. 

James Vowles, Williams

James Vowles, Williams

Photo by: Marc Fleury

"Everything he was doing every day was about how do we become better? How do we use video and engineering and data, and why don't we look at this and why don't we spool this off in the background?

"He was, in many regards, the originator of 'Let's keep developing and changing'. So a lot of inspiration from him, the same from Lewis. He had other qualities, but you pick everything up from everyone who's been inspirational in your life."

Vowles first entered F1 in 2001 as an engineer for British American Racing (BAR), remaining with the team as it evolved into Honda Racing, Brawn GP, and eventually Mercedes. He was promoted to motorsport strategy director in 2014.

Vowles took on the role of team principal at Williams in early 2023.

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