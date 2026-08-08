James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul
Williams is sacrificing short-term F1 car development as the cost cap forces the team to prioritise major upgrades to its outdated infrastructure
The McLaren team on the pit wall
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Williams team principal James Vowles has revealed that Formula 1's financial cost cap is forcing the Grove outfit to divert resources away from current car development to urgently modernise its outdated facilities.
Following a bruising start to the 2026 campaign, compromised by an overweight and delayed car over the winter, Vowles admitted the team was "very exposed" by underlying infrastructure deficits.
Speaking in The Vowles Verdict following the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Briton explained: "We are in a strange position where we got very exposed this winter. We have many, many years where we haven't been able to build up our facilities to the level it needs to be. And what the cost cap does is it constrains you."
For Williams, the sheer scale of historic underinvestment means immediate performance upgrades have had to take a back seat to long-term operational fixes.
The team chief confirmed that this balancing act is directly impacting the outfit's 2026 results.
"So we are dedicating a lot of resources to making sure we are fixing those problems behind the scenes rather than bringing performance to the car in the current year," Vowles continued.
Alexander Albon, Williams
Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images
"Clearly, this winter showed that we have a long way to go. There's a lot more that we need to address and fix. And it's not the work of moments. It's not the work of a month or two months. It will take time to get there. Our commitment to you is that we will. We are on this journey to make sure that we keep stepping forward."
This followed a frustrating Hungarian Grand Prix, where Williams struggled for pace. Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz finished 17th and 18th and two laps down.
After the first half of the 2026 season, Williams sits ninth in the constructors' standings with 11 points.
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