James Vowles reveals Williams' "huge number of projects" to fix 2026 problems

Williams team principal James Vowles says the Grove outfit is running a "huge number of projects" to rectify development mistakes made last winter that are still compromising its 2026 campaign.

Speaking in his post-race The Vowles Verdict debrief following a difficult Dutch Grand Prix, Vowles said the team is actively restructuring behind the scenes to address the causes of its current lack of performance.

"As you saw, we announced both driver contracts last week, and it's hard to put into words what it means to the organisation when that happens," he said. "But it's a monumental change. We have made mistakes this winter, which we're still paying for today, and the drivers are paying for on the car that we've delivered on track.

"What was great is when we started to show the future that's beyond here, one that's more around the long term, their commitment came to the forefront. And that's really important to me. It's important to the team. It's important to everyone because ultimately we're here and we know we have a pathway to go, but we're here fighting as a team."

Alexander Albon, Williams Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Putting driver movement rumours to bed, both Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz signed contract extensions ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. Albon signed a one-year extension that will keep him with the team until the end of 2027, and Sainz signed a multi-year extension.

While noting that some car elements will arrive later in the year, Vowles stressed that the factory is focused on long-term fixes.

"We have huge numbers of projects, though, in the background to make sure that we're just digging out what went wrong this winter and fixing for the long term," Vowles added. "And that's our commitment today as it will be in six months' time."

Williams currently sits ninth in the constructors' championship with 11 points.