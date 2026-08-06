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James Vowles sends defiant Williams F1 message amid 2026 struggles

James Vowles insists Williams is making significant behind-the-scenes progress despite its difficult start to the 2026 Formula 1 season

Lydia Mee
Published:
James Vowles, Williams

James Vowles, Williams

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Williams team principal James Vowles has shared a defiant message as Formula 1 pauses for its summer shutdown, insisting "positive changes are masked" following a difficult start to the 2026 regulation cycle.

The Grove outfit currently sits ninth in the constructors' championship with 11 points. Despite fielding a highly rated driver line-up in Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, Williams has failed to score a point since the Monaco Grand Prix in June. 

The FW48 has been plagued by balance issues and excess weight, a knock-on effect from production delays that forced the team to miss private testing in Barcelona at the end of January. 

Taking to social media, Vowles acknowledged the clear on-track deficit but praised the factory's progress away from the circuit. "Today marked the beginning of our summer shutdown. A welcome obligatory F1 shutdown, providing teams with the ability to recharge," the Briton wrote.

"Whilst the on-track results do not reflect the work behind the scenes, the rest is well timed, and very much needed. We have been working incredibly hard all year to ensure that we do everything we can to return to a points-scoring position.

 

"We’ll take this time to rest while also reflecting on areas to improve. Our commitment to you is that we will do everything that we can to find every millisecond available."

While Williams made progress with upgrades introduced at the Miami Grand Prix, the team continues to struggle at the rear of the grid. At the Hungarian Grand Prix, both cars were eliminated in Q1 and finished in 17th and 18th. The result allowed Audi to overtake it in the constructors' championship.

Despite this, Vowles remains adamant that structural improvements within the team's operations will eventually yield results. "Much of the positive changes are masked, there are strong developments that will help year to year. We’ll return energised and ready to finish the year strong," he concluded.

F1 will return for the Dutch Grand Prix from 21-23 August. 

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