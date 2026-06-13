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James Vowles supports McLaren and Red Bull over Pierre Gasly Monaco GP appeal

James Vowles has backed McLaren and Red Bull’s potential appeal against Pierre Gasly’s reinstated Monaco Grand Prix podium

Lydia Mee
Published:
James Vowles, Williams

James Vowles, Williams

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Williams team principal James Vowles has thrown his support behind McLaren and Red Bull as they weigh up a formal appeal against the reinstatement of Pierre Gasly's podium finish at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Several drivers were penalised during the race in Monte Carlo for speeding in the pitlane. While the majority of those drivers served the penalties during the race, Gasly did not and had them applied to his time afterwards. Alpine launched a Right of Review, and the FIA confirmed the French team had successfully provided new evidence to prove that he was not speeding, which the stewards did not have at the time. 

As a result, Gasly earned his podium place back. McLaren and Red Bull have signalled their intention to appeal, and Mercedes has confirmed it is in discussions with its lawyers.

Speaking with Sky Sports F1 after the third practice session ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, Vowles explained that he was surprised by the reinstatement.

James Vowles, Williams

James Vowles, Williams

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

"I’m surprised we have the reinstatement, being frank about it," he said. "It doesn’t really affect us personally, he was ahead of us whichever way you do that, I think it’s more it creates a bit of a mess now.

"What do you do with George? What do you do with Piastri, who also, in that circumstance, should have been on the podium as a result. That’s the mess I don’t feel comfortable about."

When asked if he would support McLaren and Red Bull if the two teams decided to launch a formal appeal, the Briton added: "For good reason. I would support them in that."

Alex Albon picked up another four points for Williams at the Monaco Grand Prix with an eighth-place finish, but his team-mate Carlos Sainz retired after two collisions, one with Nico Hulkenberg and one with Franco Colapinto.

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