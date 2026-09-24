Jamie Chadwick joins exclusive list after Williams F1 test

Jamie Chadwick became the latest female to drive a Formula 1 car after completing a Testing of Previous Cars programme for Williams at Portimao.

The 28-year-old completed 32 laps in Portugal on Monday aboard the FW47 from last year, as part of her development driver duties for the British outfit.

It meant she became the second female to drive an F1 car this year after Doriane Pin completed a Mercedes test, and the first to do so for Williams since Susie Wolff in 2015.

The test has added to a glittering career for Chadwick, who has claimed three W Series titles, race wins in Indy NXT and the European Le Mans Series, plus a role as test driver for the Genesis Hypercar programme.

Chadwick, who has been affiliated with Williams since 2019, said: "It was a phenomenal day and an incredible experience.

“Few things can prepare you for driving a Formula 1 car at speed around a track like Portimao.

Jamie Chadwick, Williams Photo by: Williams

“But it was everything I imagined and 10 times more. I’m incredibly grateful to the Atlassian Williams F1 Team for this opportunity.

“I remember being young and watching Susie Wolff step into a Williams F1 car and how much that inspired my own journey.

“I’d love to be able to do the same for the next generation, and the experience I gained today will make a real difference both to my own racing and to what I can pass on to the drivers coming through.

“I’m so grateful and incredibly happy with how the day went. It’s an experience I’ll remember for a very long time - I’d go as far as saying it’s been the best day of my life so far."

The test also comes ahead of the return of the Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao next year, with the Algarve circuit previously featuring on the calendar twice in 2020 and 2021.

“Jamie Chadwick is an inspiration for millions of women and girls who has broken records at every level,” said Williams team boss James Vowles.

Jamie Chadwick, Williams Photo by: Williams

“She has thoroughly earned this F1 test opportunity with Atlassian Williams F1 Team.

"Jamie gathered important data for the team as F1 prepares to return to Portimao next year.

“Her feedback and performance were impressive as we knew they would be. This clearly shows there is a path for women to compete at the top level.

“I look forward to seeing how Jamie uses this experience to advance her own driving and advise our young drivers on what it takes to drive an F1 car.”