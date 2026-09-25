Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

George Russell's "biggest threat" in Azerbaijan GP: Max Verstappen or Kimi Antonelli?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
George Russell's "biggest threat" in Azerbaijan GP: Max Verstappen or Kimi Antonelli?

Lewis Hamilton: ‘I towed Charles the whole time’ and ended up 0.5s slower

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Lewis Hamilton: ‘I towed Charles the whole time’ and ended up 0.5s slower

Isack Hadjar bullish: If I hadn't missed three races, I'd be second on the grid

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Isack Hadjar bullish: If I hadn't missed three races, I'd be second on the grid

Starting grid for the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Starting grid for the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

NASCAR Cup's wildest modern fights

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
NASCAR Cup's wildest modern fights

Kimi Antonelli angry at himself for Baku crash: "I need to do a much better job"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Kimi Antonelli angry at himself for Baku crash: "I need to do a much better job"

Jamie Chadwick points to 'Kimi Antonelli of old' after Baku qualifying mistake

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jamie Chadwick points to 'Kimi Antonelli of old' after Baku qualifying mistake
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Jamie Chadwick points to 'Kimi Antonelli of old' after Baku qualifying mistake

Jamie Chadwick believes Kimi Antonelli reverted to old habits with an unnecessary Q1 crash in Baku

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Sky Sports Formula 1 pundit Jamie Chadwick has claimed that Kimi Antonelli's crash during qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was a return to old habits, branding his Q1 shunt an unnecessary risk given Mercedes' pace.

Antonelli, who currently leads the drivers' championship by 81 points over his team-mate George Russell, prematurely ended his qualifying session after clipping the wall on the unforgiving streets of the Baku City Circuit.

The damage sustained to the front-left of the car meant his qualifying was over as his team-mate and closest championship rival went on to secure pole position.

"I say it's uncharacteristic. The way we see Kimi drive a lot of the time is that there's one gear. It's all in. It's all everything," Chadwick explained during the Sky Sports broadcast.

"Last year we saw that come with mistakes and crashes. This year we have not really seen that from him. So it has felt a bit like Kimi of old in a way and it was like that one gear and he just didn't really need to do it.

"That said, I think it is easy to make mistakes like that, we know that at a track like this. But you are in a Mercedes that was clearly in a league of its own at this track, first lap of Q1, you didn't need to take that much risk.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

"It just caught him out, the grip that he clearly had at Turn 1. You go into qualifying, and the car is always a bit more alive I guess than it would have been for him in FP3, and it has caught him out. He will pay the price, but I think he can still come through tomorrow."

Antonelli will start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from 16th on the grid. Despite the starting position, 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve backed the Italian driver to make his way back through the field.

"It's not an inch, it's a lot. An incredible mistake and he does it on a weekend where his team-mate is in a league of his own," the Canadian told Sky Sports F1.

"So, not the best of times for that, but with the current rules they facilitate getting back through the field."

Photos from F1 Azerbaijan GP - Friday

George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
47

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Azerbaijan GP: George Russell takes dominant pole as Kimi Antonelli crashes out
Next article Kimi Antonelli angry at himself for Baku crash: "I need to do a much better job"

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Jamie Chadwick reveals sponsorship push to help Abbi Pulling reach Indy NXT

Indy NXT
Indy NXT
Jamie Chadwick reveals sponsorship push to help Abbi Pulling reach Indy NXT

F1 urged to rethink sprint points system as calendar expands in 2027

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 urged to rethink sprint points system as calendar expands in 2027

David Coulthard warns "heads will roll" if Williams FW48 upgrade fails

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
David Coulthard warns "heads will roll" if Williams FW48 upgrade fails
More from
Mercedes

How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

George Russell's "biggest threat" in Azerbaijan GP: Max Verstappen or Kimi Antonelli?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
George Russell's "biggest threat" in Azerbaijan GP: Max Verstappen or Kimi Antonelli?

Kimi Antonelli angry at himself for Baku crash: "I need to do a much better job"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Kimi Antonelli angry at himself for Baku crash: "I need to do a much better job"

Latest news

How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

George Russell's "biggest threat" in Azerbaijan GP: Max Verstappen or Kimi Antonelli?

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
George Russell's "biggest threat" in Azerbaijan GP: Max Verstappen or Kimi Antonelli?

Lewis Hamilton: ‘I towed Charles the whole time’ and ended up 0.5s slower

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Lewis Hamilton: ‘I towed Charles the whole time’ and ended up 0.5s slower

Isack Hadjar bullish: If I hadn't missed three races, I'd be second on the grid

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Isack Hadjar bullish: If I hadn't missed three races, I'd be second on the grid

Feature

Discover prime content

How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

How the chase to catch Mercedes is unfolding

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How the chase to catch Mercedes is unfolding

What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP

A look at McLaren and Audi's Baku F1 updates

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
A look at McLaren and Audi's Baku F1 updates
View more