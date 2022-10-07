Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Brown: "Critically important" F1 cost cap is policed like technical rules Next / F1 results: George Russell fastest in Japanese GP practice on Friday
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Japanese GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in wet second F1 practice

George Russell headed a Mercedes 1-2 in a sodden second practice ahead of Formula 1's 2022 Japanese Grand Prix, while Max Verstappen was eighth tenths adrift and Charles Leclerc struggled.

Matt Kew
By:
Japanese GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in wet second F1 practice

The Silver Arrows duo looked strong on the intermediate compound to lead FP2 and showed few signs of the usual W13 struggle of generating sufficient tyre temperature.

Verstappen, who could win his second title this weekend, was some eight tenths in arrears as Leclerc took a visit to the gravel in his Ferrari to lap only 110th fastest.

With the 3.6-mile circuit still sodden, no one ventured out initially for the 90-minute session - FP2 having been extended by half an hour to theoretically accommodate a Pirelli test run.

But with the mule tyre a slick compound, the extra run time was effectively meaningless in the lasting wet, although FP2 at Austin will similarly be extended to feature another shakedown.

Nicholas Latifi was eventually the first driver to hit the track after five minutes, touring on a set of full wets for two laps until he took to the Turn 16 escape road with a temporary car issue before spinning and resuming. He was joined by Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo.

After 12 minutes, Sainz became the first runner to set anything like a representative time as the Ferrari driver dropped below 1m50s to post a 1m49.615s. By comparison, Fernando Alonso set the pace in FP1 courtesy of his 1m42.248s run to find three tenths over Sainz.

With many electing to stay put in the garages, Sainz's time stood proud until the hour mark, when Hamilton shaved 0.126s off in his W13 to lower the benchmark to 1m49.489s.

At which point, Mercedes teammate Russell was the first to brave a set of the green-walled intermediates and duly dropped down to a 1m46.891s to signal the crossover.
Russell improved to 1m45.738s then 45.197s before Hamilton returned fire with a 44.298s.

Verstappen finally joined the action after 39 minutes, as did Leclerc, who ran straight off at Turn 11 on his out-lap but managed to keep the Ferrari F1-75 rolling through the gravel to rejoin.

The defending champion did his usual trick of romping clear on his first attempt, the Red Bull driver circulating in 1m43.571s and then dropping to 1m43.137s next time around.

Russell would find a tenth over the RB18 on his next hot lap and then another, falling to a session-fastest 1m41.935s on inters just after the halfway point before nearly everyone returned to the pits.

That left Russell clear by 0.235s over Hamilton as Verstappen was third, 0.851s in arrears.

Despite the curveball of the adverse conditions, FP2 did then settle into the usual show of cars attempting long runs to lap with more fuel and slower ultimate pace - drivers persisted on old rubber as the times dropped by 4s.

As such, Russell led a Mercedes 1-2 and watched the final quarter of an hour from the garage while Verstappen led Sergio Perez in fourth, the Singapore GP victor's only notable moment coming with a run through the gravel at the hairpin.

A late glory run on fresh inters promoted Kevin Magnussen to fifth as he validated Haas set-up changes.

Sainz, meanwhile, led the Ferrari charge in sixth but was 1.269s shy of Russell as Alonso ran to seventh over Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Ocon and Zhou Guanyu.

Leclerc, who complained of struggles with car feeling across several sets of tyres, turned in only 10 laps and was just 11th as he lapped 2.774s off the pace.

Latifi ran to 12th over Williams stablemate Alex Albon, while Yuki Tsunoda pipped Sebastian Vettel, Lando Norris, Ricciardo, Lance Stroll and Pierre Gasly.

Mick Schumacher, who is fighting for his F1 future, did not contest the session owing to a chassis change following his shunt in FP1 when he aquaplaned on an in-lap aboard his Haas.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 23 1'41.935
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 22 1'42.170 0.235
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Red Bull 24 1'42.786 0.851
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Red Bull 26 1'42.834 0.899
5 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 17 1'43.187 1.252
6 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari Ferrari 23 1'43.204 1.269
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault 14 1'43.533 1.598
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 20 1'43.733 1.798
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 13 1'43.884 1.949
10 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 17 1'44.525 2.590
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 10 1'44.709 2.774
12 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 16 1'44.962 3.027
13 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams Mercedes 15 1'45.039 3.104
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Red Bull 27 1'45.257 3.322
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin Mercedes 24 1'45.261 3.326
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 11 1'45.885 3.950
17 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes 9 1'46.030 4.095
18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 21 1'46.776 4.841
19 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Red Bull 13 1'47.109 5.174
20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 0
View full results
shares
comments
Brown: "Critically important" F1 cost cap is policed like technical rules
Previous article

Brown: "Critically important" F1 cost cap is policed like technical rules
Next article

F1 results: George Russell fastest in Japanese GP practice on Friday

F1 results: George Russell fastest in Japanese GP practice on Friday
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
What we learned from Friday practice at F1's 2022 Japanese GP Japanese GP
Formula 1

What we learned from Friday practice at F1's 2022 Japanese GP

Alonso has no doubts regarding FIA after F1 cost cap delay Japanese GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso has no doubts regarding FIA after F1 cost cap delay

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Prime
Formula 1

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

Latest news

FIA's red flag stance prevented F1 midfield shocks, says Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA's red flag stance prevented F1 midfield shocks, says Ocon

The FIA’s reluctance to go for red flag restarts has contributed to the lack of giant-killing opportunities for midfield Formula 1 teams this year, reckons Esteban Ocon.

Hamilton: No plans to quit F1 "any time soon"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: No plans to quit F1 "any time soon"

Lewis Hamilton says he's "not planning on going away any time soon" after Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff suggested the seven-time champion could race for another five years.

Watch Fuji Full Access: Episode 3
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Watch Fuji Full Access: Episode 3

The action ramps up ahead of the Fuji race in the third episode of the behind the scenes documentary on the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Perez: Latin drivers face more criticism in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Latin drivers face more criticism in Formula 1

Sergio Perez believes that Latin Formula 1 drivers face "a bit more criticism" than some of their peers, having felt he was "not taken seriously" at points in his career.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver Prime

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as Oleg Karpov found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Prime

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes.

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Prime

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore Prime

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Prime

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.