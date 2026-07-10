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Jenson Button gives verdict on Max Verstappen Red Bull exit: "Frustrated with the situation"

Jenson Button believes Max Verstappen’s growing frustration and isolation at Red Bull could prompt him to seek a move to Mercedes

Lydia Mee
Published:
GettyImages-2284613202

GettyImages-2284613202

2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button believes Max Verstappen is growing increasingly frustrated and "lonely" at Red Bull, predicting that the four-time champion will actively seek to exit the team. He tipped Mercedes as the most likely destination for Verstappen.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Show, Button shared his thoughts on the Dutchman's future at the Milton Keynes outfit. The discussion was framed by host Simon Lazenby, who pointed to the exit clause in Verstappen's contract, which is understood to potentially come into effect at the summer break if he is not in the top two in the drivers' championship. 

"If his management weren't asking around, they're not doing their job properly," Button explained.

"I'm sure there are two teams that he'd be interested in: McLaren, possibly, and obviously the big one at the moment, Mercedes. All drivers have contracts, but money talks. There's always a way of moving a driver on to somewhere else."

He added: "I think he sounds really frustrated at the moment. He puts a happy face on a lot of the time, but I think he's very frustrated with the situation. A lot of people that he's worked with for many years and won championships with have left and gone elsewhere.

"It must be very strange. It must feel a bit lonely within that team for him. Everyone's brand new around him. So I think he'll be looking elsewhere. Yeah, I really do for next year."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

For Button, the obvious choice of next team is current championship leader Mercedes. The Brackley outfit has won seven out of the first nine grands prix of the 2026 season.

"The team that, if I was his management, I would want to put him in is Mercedes, obviously alongside Kimi [Antonelli] or alongside George [Russell], whichever one they choose to move on," Button added.

"You have to be ruthless. You've got to be selfish in his position because you know he's a lot further into his career."

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