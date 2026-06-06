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Jenson Button names Ferrari's biggest Monaco GP qualifying threats

Jenson Button believes Max Verstappen and Mercedes could pose Ferrari’s biggest threat in Monaco GP qualifying

Lydia Mee
Published:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button believes Max Verstappen and a potentially resurgent Mercedes will provide the biggest challenge to Ferrari during the highly anticipated qualifying session for the Monaco Grand Prix. 

The narrow streets of Monte Carlo deliver a spectacular Saturday shootout, and this year appears to be no exception. Following Friday's practice sessions, which saw Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton on top, all eyes are now turning to who can challenge the Maranello outfit the most. 

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 ahead of the third and final practice session, Button said: "It's the best Saturday. It really is. It doesn't get any better than seeing these cars pushed to the limits by the best drivers in the world, touching barriers. It's epic!"

When asked who will be Ferrari's biggest challenge, the former driver added: "Definitely [Max Verstappen is in the mix]. It's going to be who gets the lap together around Monaco when you are pushing to the limit - and who puts it in the wall, because that's also possible.

Jenson Button

Jenson Button

Photo by: Hector Vivas / Formula 1 via Getty Images

"When you've got three drivers within a tenth and a half [like on Friday], they are all going to be pushing very hard and someone is definitely going to step over that limit. Mercedes a little bit off the pace but overnight we have seen them improve [before] so they could be in the fight as well." 
 
The third practice session, which featured a brief red flag due to Oliver Bearman's crash, finished with Kimi Antonelli on top. Following the current championship leader were Ferrari's Leclerc and Hamilton in second and third, and Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell in fourth.

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying will take place at 4pm local time (3pm UK time) before the main event on Sunday 7 June at 3pm local time (2pm UK time).

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