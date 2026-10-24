Formula 1 United States GP

Jeremy Clarkson causes a stir with Franco Colapinto and Kim Kardashian comments

Jeremy Clarkson's appearance at the United States Grand Prix revived memories of his controversial "Top Gear trip" to Argentina

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 24, 2026, 10:33 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

eremy Clarkson is interviewed on Sky Sports F1

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images





Outside the Paddock



Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.

Jeremy Clarkson had a single interview with Sky Sports F1 and yet it still resulted in chaos. The Clarkson's Farm presenter discussed a multitude of subjects with Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Simon Lazenby, from Franco Colapinto's grid penalty "for being Argentinian" to his thoughts on Kim Kardashian.

Clarkson was Alpine's guest for the weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, having formed a strong relationship with the outfit due to his proximity to the headquarters in Enstone. Asked about the team's chances, he said:

“Franco’s got a grid penalty for being Argentinian. Probably. Well, I’d give him one for that. But anyway, that’s just because of what happened when we went there."

This line from the presenter, unsurprisingly, has divided fans. Clarkson’s history with Argentina goes back more than a decade, to one of the most controversial episodes in Top Gear history.

In 2014, Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May travelled through Patagonia for a special episode, with Clarkson driving a Porsche 928 carrying the number plate H982 FKL. Locals took it as a reference to the 1982 Falklands War, and protests broke out in Ushuaia, with war veterans demonstrating outside the crew’s hotel.

The situation quickly escalated. The team was pelted with stones and eventually abandoned their cars at the roadside before fleeing across the border into Chile.

The BBC insisted the plate was a coincidence. Executive producer Andy Wilman said any suggestion that the car had been chosen for its number plate, or that the plate had been swapped, was “completely untrue”.

Jeremy Clarkson, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Clarkson has clearly not forgotten this episode.

"Pierre [Gasly] should be good for Q3," he continued.

Colapinto will serve a 10-place grid penalty in Austin, for using a fourth control electronics unit of the season. Gasly starts in P11.

Clarkson went on to explain why he supports the squad, which is based near his farm in Oxfordshire.

“Since Michael [Schumacher] was there, then Fernando [Alonso], then all through the Kimi Raikkonen years, and then now with Pierre. Because they’re our local team. I mean, the girl that looks after my rabbits at the farm, her dad works for Alpine. So you feel as though you’re part of a family with them.”

“That’s pretty tenuous,” replied Brundle with a smile.

Jeremy Clarkson, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

The conversation then turned to the celebrities Brundle regularly meets on his famous grid walk, which Clarkson admitted he enjoys watching.

“I love the way that you’re faced with these people who have literally no idea why they’re here. You know, I was sitting talking this morning about Eddie Irvine in Canada in ‘99 under the red flag and how he got back onto the podium having dropped to the back of the field. And you just think, most people you have to interview, they’d barely know what a car is. So I find it funny watching you having to do that. I genuinely do. Sorry.”

Lazenby then asked whether his heart had melted when Brundle finally interviewed Kim Kardashian - Lewis Hamilton's partner - in Singapore, after she had famously blanked him in Monaco.

“I wasn’t watching that. Because I’m sort of not interested in Kim Kardashian if I’m honest. So I edited that bit out. No, I’m not interested. Why would I be interested in Kim Kardashian? I’m here to watch Formula 1, not Kim Kardashians. And all the cameras go, ‘Oh, Kim Kardashian’s here!’ Why do I care?”

Clarkson insisted he was no expert on the championship, saying he learns “everything I know about Formula 1” from the Sky pundits he was in conversation with. While this line alone may have won some fans over, social media is suddenly alight again with opinions on Clarkson's edgy comments on Colapinto and Argentina.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: United States GP

Next article 2026 F1 United States Grand Prix starting grid

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Alex Harrington





Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"





Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era





Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear



Formula 1



Formula 1



Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear

More from

Franco Colapinto





'Lines were crossed' – Franco Colapinto speaks out after online abuse targeting Alpine F1 staff



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



'Lines were crossed' – Franco Colapinto speaks out after online abuse targeting Alpine F1 staff





Franco Colapinto urges fans to stop the abuse: “You’re not helping me or my future”



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Franco Colapinto urges fans to stop the abuse: “You’re not helping me or my future”





Forget the terrible luck; Colapinto's tenacious Shanghai drive deserves credit



Formula 1



Chinese GP



Forget the terrible luck; Colapinto's tenacious Shanghai drive deserves credit

More from

Alpine





Belgian firm to take over Renault/Alpine engine facility in Viry



WEC



WEC



Belgian firm to take over Renault/Alpine engine facility in Viry





‘I’m sideways all the time’ – How Alpine’s feral F1 car plagued Pierre Gasly in Singapore



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



‘I’m sideways all the time’ – How Alpine’s feral F1 car plagued Pierre Gasly in Singapore





How an “informed gamble” enabled Toyota to beat Alpine in the Fuji 6 Hours



WEC



Fuji



How an “informed gamble” enabled Toyota to beat Alpine in the Fuji 6 Hours

Latest news





F1 United States GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



F1 United States GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch





2026 F1 United States Grand Prix starting grid



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



9 min



2026 F1 United States Grand Prix starting grid





F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: United States GP



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



22 min



F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: United States GP





F1 United States GP: Kimi Antonelli takes pole with George Russell sixth



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



30 min



F1 United States GP: Kimi Antonelli takes pole with George Russell sixth

Feature

Discover prime content





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP





Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time



Formula 1



United States GP



By Ronald Vording



Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time





Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR





How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect



Formula 1



United States GP



By Filip Cleeren



How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe