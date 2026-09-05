Jeremy Clarkson makes Alpine F1 promise after Pierre Gasly Italian GP pole
Jeremy Clarkson has promised Alpine’s entire F1 team a Hawkstone beer if Pierre Gasly converts his surprise Italian GP pole position into victory
Jeremy Clarkson enters the paddock.
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Former Top Gear and The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson has promised the whole Alpine Formula 1 team a Hawkstone beer if Pierre Gasly wins the Italian Grand Prix.
Gasly topped Saturday's qualifying session at Monza, securing his maiden pole position for Sunday's race.
Clarkson, whose Diddly Squat Farm in Chipping Norton is situated close to Alpine's Enstone headquarters, quickly reacted to the milestone moment. Posting on X, the Clarkson's Farm presenter made a public promise to the team.
"Right. Pierre Gasly. No pressure but if you translate that pole into a win, the whole team gets a Hawkstone. Go Chipping Norton team," he posted.
It continues a trend of Clarkson publicly backing his "local" F1 team. In the 2023 season, he tweeted during the Monaco Grand Prix that he would buy the entire Alpine team a pint if Esteban Ocon secured a podium finish. When Ocon successfully finished third, Clarkson honoured his end of the bargain. He personally drove his Lamborghini tractor to the Enstone factory, delivering a trailer laden with 1000 bottles of his Hawkstone beer to the staff.
Gasly's performance at Monza, the same circuit where he claimed his maiden grand prix victory for AlphaTauri in 2020, came as a shock in a season that has so far been dominated by Mercedes.
Jeremy Clarkson, Alpine F1 Team
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
"I acquired a lot of emotions, so I'm just extremely happy for the whole team. I'm extremely happy with our performance. It's been nine years I'm in Formula 1, trying to give my best absolutely every single weekend," Gasly explained in the post-qualifying press conference.
"It's not every time we get a car to fight for pole position, and today it was the case. I'm really, really happy, really proud to have seized this chance and make it work. It was a heck of a lap.
"We've been on it since the first lap in Q1. It's been feeling good. I got my first win here in Monza, and now I get my first pole position, so definitely a special place to me."
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