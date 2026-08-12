Jessica Hawkins dismisses F1 strength concerns but flags junior series barrier for female drivers

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver ambassador Jessica Hawkins insists women have the physical strength required to race in F1, but suggests changes may be needed in junior categories such as Formula 2 and Formula 3 to ensure female and male drivers can compete on equal terms.

Speaking on the Road to Success podcast, the Briton reflected on her test of the Aston Martin AMR21 in Hungary in 2023. When questioned on the physical toll of racing, Hawkins dismissed the notion that strength will prevent a female driver from racing in the championship.

"I am absolutely convinced women are strong enough for Formula 1," Hawkins stated. "I could have done the whole race [distance] if it wasn't for my neck."

The 31-year-old argued that neck fatigue is a universal challenge for any driver stepping into an F1 car without recent preparation in high-downforce single-seaters, rather than a gender-specific limitation.

She did, however, point to the junior single-seater ladder as a potential roadblock for female drivers. While F1 cars are equipped with power steering, F2 and F3 machinery lack this feature, making them notoriously heavy to steer.

Jessica Hawkins testing an Aston Martin AMR21 Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Asked if something needs to be done regarding the physical demands of F2 and F3 to aid female progression, Hawkins replied: "Maybe. Yeah. Because I think F2 is a lot more physical than Formula 1 in different areas. Maybe less physical on the neck, but more physical in other areas."

Hawkins also addressed concerns over the extreme leg strength required for F1 braking zones, drawing direct comparisons to her campaigns in GT racing.

"I had no problem with the brake in the Formula 1 car," she added. "I had no problem with brake pressure. Actually, brake pressure in what I'm racing now, I find more of an issue than the Formula 1 car, which is GT cars."