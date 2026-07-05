John Elkann releases statement after Ferrari F1 British GP milestone

Ferrari president John Elkann has reacted to Charles Leclerc's victory at the 2026 British Grand Prix, which marked the Maranello outfit's 250th grand prix victory.

After starting from second on the grid, Leclerc took the lead at the race start, overtaking polesitter Kimi Antonelli, who slipped to third behind Leclerc's team-mate Lewis Hamilton. After coming out on top during the round of pitstops, Leclerc won the race under safety car conditions.

Ferrari's 250th grand prix victory came at the same venue where José Froilán González claimed the outfit's first Formula 1 race victory in 1951.

Elkann was present in the Silverstone pitlane to witness the milestone moment and spoke with Sky Sports F1 Italy after the race. "That's 250 wins for Ferrari, and the first was here at Silverstone," he said.

"And this shows how important today is for our history and, above all, for the present and the future. When everyone at Ferrari works together, from our great drivers like Charles, who had a great race, like Lewis, to the whole team, both in Maranello and here on the track, great things happen."

Leclerc described his first British Grand Prix victory as "incredible" during the post-race press conference.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Liam Fabre

"It feels incredible. I mean, unfortunately the end was maybe not the one I would have dreamt of, but to win after the last few weekends that have been particularly difficult," he explained.

"All the work that we put into trying to get the feeling back in the car, I felt like I had found something yesterday between the sprint race and qualifying, but I had to confirm that today and today the feeling was back where it needs to be. So, I’m so incredibly happy."

The 28-year-old now sits fourth in the drivers' championship with 108 points. Kimi Antonelli continues to lead the standings despite finishing outside the points at Silverstone. The Italian driver leads with 179 points, followed by his Mercedes team-mate George Russell with 154 points. Hamilton sits third with 147 points.

Photos from British GP - Sunday