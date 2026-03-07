Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Formula 1
Australian GP
Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Formula 1
Australian GP
Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible

Formula 1
Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible

"It’s chaos” – Lando Norris continues criticism of "artificial" F1 2026 regulations

Formula 1
Australian GP
"It’s chaos” – Lando Norris continues criticism of "artificial" F1 2026 regulations

George Russell: "Nothing in the tank" to fend off Charles Leclerc at Australian GP start

Formula 1
Australian GP
George Russell: "Nothing in the tank" to fend off Charles Leclerc at Australian GP start

Ferrari will face questions after VSC strategy call in Australian GP, says Bernie Collins

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari will face questions after VSC strategy call in Australian GP, says Bernie Collins

Ralf Schumacher: Mercedes still has “room for improvement” after strong Australian GP 1-2

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ralf Schumacher: Mercedes still has “room for improvement” after strong Australian GP 1-2
Formula 1 Australian GP

Jolyon Palmer explains why 2026 F1 cars could challenge Lewis Hamilton

Jolyon Palmer believes the 2026 cars could suit Lewis Hamilton better than the ground-effect era, but warns some braking traits may still favour Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer has dampened some of Lewis Hamilton's optimism leading into the 2026 season, as he pointed to aspects of the cars under the new regulations that might not suit the seven-time champion.

Hamilton has been much more positive about the 2026 F1 season as he puts the ground effect era behind him. While Palmer noted that some areas of the new regulations will lean more into the Briton's driving style, there are still factors, such as difficulties with braking, that might suit his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc or Red Bull's Max Verstappen more.

"He never quite got on top of the ground effect generation of regulations that we had from 2022," Palmer told F1 TV ahead of the race weekend in Australia. "Nor did Mercedes or Ferrari, so the teams that he was with, they were never the top car. But I felt like he was always never quite at one with it, which he has been for the rest of his career.

"So this generation of car, they have no ground effect as such. They're not planted on the deck as they were with the venturi tunnels, where you want to have the car as low as possible, get the airflow underneath those venturi tunnels to get the downforce. It's different.

"So we've got rake in the car. We've got more feeling than the driver. And I think that aspect will help Lewis. I think he'll feel the car moving a little bit more, where maybe he had more of a numb sensation in the last generation. So maybe that will suit him.

"But there are other factors that I'm not so sure about. There are difficulties in braking. There's a lot of derating into the corners. So, the cars stop deploying energy. You have lift and coast, or you have some super clipping, it's called, as the cars derate into corners.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"It's a strange way to drive the car when you're actually slowing speeds sometimes into some of the big stops. Maybe not necessarily one of Lewis's great strengths. He loves to attack the brakes really hard, and he loves a stable rear end.

"When we saw Charles Leclerc at the end of testing really hustling the Ferrari, dancing it, the rear end coming out. I feel like it's a car that maybe suits Leclerc or Verstappen more for that reason. We will see. Maybe it will be better for Lewis. There's arguments for and against."

Photos from Australian GP - Saturday

George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Fans

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Guenther Steiner

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Alexandra Leclerc, wife of Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari, walks in the paddock with model and girlfriend of Carlos Sainz of Spain and Williams, Rebecca Donldsonduring

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Jackie Stewart

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Flavio Briatore, Alpine, Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Fans of George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Carmen Larbalestier

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes crash

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Car of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes after his crash

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Saturday, in photos
Formula 1
65

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Here is the starting grid for the 2026 Australian F1 Grand Prix
Next article Max Verstappen feeling "completely empty" about F1 2026 cars

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee