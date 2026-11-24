Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Jolyon Palmer: No rival could match Max Verstappen's fight against George Russell in Las Vegas

Jolyon Palmer says no other driver could have pulled off Max Verstappen’s Las Vegas moves against George Russell

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 24, 2026, 8:05 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images





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Even in a Las Vegas Grand Prix packed with 352 overtakes and 35 lead changes, the defining moments of Max Verstappen’s victory came down to raw wheel-to-wheel nerve rather than battery spreadsheets.

Speaking on F1 TV’s post-race broadcast, former Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer hailed Verstappen’s defensive fight against George Russell as a display no rival on the current grid could have matched - singling out a string of mid-race counterattacks after Mercedes finally cracked Red Bull’s early energy playbook.

The front-row duel carried heavy baggage before the lights even went out. Verstappen and Russell arrived on Saturday night simmering after a Turn 14 clash in final practice that drew formal warnings from the stewards, with Russell slamming the Dutchman as someone who acts "bigger and better than everyone else". Yet across 50 intense laps at up to 300 km/h, the pair traded blows millimetres apart without making contact.

Through the opening stint, Verstappen repeatedly neutralised Russell and Kimi Antonelli by letting them sweep past down the Strip before reclaiming first at Turn 17.

Following the Lap 25 safety car restart, however, Russell adjusted his deployment - holding the lead into Turn 1 on Laps 28 and 31, and later switching his attack to Turn 17 on Lap 37. That was where Palmer saw something extraordinary.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

"But the magic for me was the three or four attempts where it looked like George had done him," Palmer said. "I don't think Kimi ever quite cottoned on to where George got to after the safety car. Then they seemed to work it out under the safety car, and a few times it looked like it was a done deal.

"It looked like that was going to be George into the race lead. And I have to say, I don't think any other driver would have been able to wrestle it back like Max did.

"The tenacity to go inside, just throw a car in there - I thought he's going to lock up, he's going to spin, cold tyres, it's really tricky, it's dusty and dirty out there," Palmer continued. "But he was aggressive; he was precise with it. He managed to hug the inside through the long left, get some good traction to sweep round the outside at Turn 3. That was the magic."

"Breathtaking" precision amid reignited tension

Palmer stressed that while deployment and slipstreaming shaped the evening, "racecraft won it in the end," noting that almost any other driver would have ceded the corner and waited to fight back on the next lap down the Strip. Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies echoed that verdict trackside. "He didn't put a foot wrong," Mekies told F1 TV. "He was to the last millimetre, to the last kph during these laps. It was breathtaking to watch."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Jordan McKean / Formula 1 / Getty Images

Where Verstappen stayed spotless, Russell’s charge unravelled on Lap 48 when he locked up attacking Antonelli and slid into the Turn 5 barrier, recovering to ninth. Afterwards, Verstappen revived their feud in the press conference, dismissing Russell as "so far below my level" and calling the late off "karma".

With a fourth win in six races, Verstappen stretched 40 points clear of Russell in the fight for championship runner-up, proving his fiercest rebuttal came on the track.

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