Premier League footballers and champion boxer among Alpine F1 investors
Premier League footballers Trent Alexander-Arnold and Juan Mata plus world champion boxer Anthony Joshua are among several high-profile sports stars to add investment into the Alpine Formula 1 team.
In June, the Renault Group parent company announced that it had sold a 24% stake in its grand prix team to an investor group in exchange for €200million. It valued the whole outfit at €900m.
The consortium is made up of Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Efforts Investments - the latter led by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, who also own Wrexham AFC, plus fellow actor Michael B Jordan also listed as a co-investor.
Otro Capital has now revealed a host of sport stars have now contributed to this £200m buy-in.
These include four-time golf major champion Rory McIlroy, Olympic gold medallist boxer and two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua plus ex-Chelsea and Manchester United player Mata.
Alexander-Arnold is also listed. He is tangentially linked to Otro Capital, since its investment partner RedBird Capital Partners holds the third-largest stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns his Premier League club Liverpool.
Alexander-Arnold, who has attended F1 races over recent seasons, said: “I’m excited to be joining Otro Capital’s group as an investor into Alpine F1 along with my brother Tyler.
“Having been to Formula 1 races as a fan, I love the high-pressure environment of the paddock and I’ve seen first-hand how incredibly impressive the Alpine team is.
“Our shared goal as an investment group is to help contribute to its continued success on the grid, at a time when F1 is facing incredible growth as a sport.
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, in the pits
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
“As a footballer, I understand the importance of teamwork, innovation and determination in achieving goals.”
Also listed among the new high-profile backers are Kansas City Chiefs American Football players Patrick Mahomes (two-time Super Bowl MVP), Travis Kelce (double Super Bowl winner) and Roger Ehrenberg, founder of Eberg Capital, investor in the Miami Marlins and Real Salt Lake.
An Otro Capital company statement read: “The addition of these championship-winning international athletes and sports investors will bolster Otro Capital’s strategic partnership with Alpine F1, combining premium expertise across different areas of the sports ecosystem and driving Alpine F1’s reach to a world of new fans.
“The new investors will help drive global awareness for Alpine F1 and will further complement Otro Capital’s contributions in areas such as media, sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, commercial rights management, licensing and merchandising.
“Otro Capital is excited to welcome these new strategic partners into its existing group of premiere investors in Alpine F1, which includes RedBird Capital Partners, Maximum Effort Investments, the Huntsman Family and Main Street Advisors.”
F1 Academy to support seven F1 grands prix in 2024
Pirelli: Pre-F1 events no help in preventing repeat of Qatar woes
Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team
Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team
Alpine admits it needs to improve communication after F1 team orders row
Alpine admits it needs to improve communication after F1 team orders row Alpine admits it needs to improve communication after F1 team orders row
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Latest news
Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24
Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24 Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24
NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel
NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel
Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead
Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead
Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now
Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now
Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over
Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over
The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point
The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point
The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities
The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities
How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid
How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid
How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023
How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023 How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.