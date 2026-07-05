Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Did Shane van Gisbergen intentionally wreck Austin Hill in NASCAR payback?

NASCAR Cup
Chicago
Did Shane van Gisbergen intentionally wreck Austin Hill in NASCAR payback?

Juan Pablo Montoya calls for F1 rule change after Kimi Antonelli penalty

Formula 1
British GP
Juan Pablo Montoya calls for F1 rule change after Kimi Antonelli penalty

Pato O’Ward credits “textbook” execution for Mid-Ohio IndyCar win

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Pato O’Ward credits “textbook” execution for Mid-Ohio IndyCar win

NASCAR Classic at Le Mans ends with Andrew Jordan claiming the overall victory

NASCAR
NASCAR Classic at Le Mans ends with Andrew Jordan claiming the overall victory

AMG colleague blocks Engel during pit stop: "Agreed that this would not happen"

DTM
Norisring
AMG colleague blocks Engel during pit stop: "Agreed that this would not happen"

Christian Lundgaard admits "mistake of my own" cost him IndyCar Mid-Ohio win

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Christian Lundgaard admits "mistake of my own" cost him IndyCar Mid-Ohio win

Winners and losers from F1 British GP

Formula 1
British GP
Winners and losers from F1 British GP

Carlos Sainz handed unprecedented penalty after F1 British GP

Formula 1
British GP
Carlos Sainz handed unprecedented penalty after F1 British GP
Formula 1 British GP

Juan Pablo Montoya calls for F1 rule change after Kimi Antonelli penalty

Juan Pablo Montoya has urged F1 to rethink track limits penalties

Lydia Mee Filip Cleeren
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has called for a track limits rule rethink after Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli was penalised during the British Grand Prix.

The Italian driver had been on course to challenge Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for the victory at Silverstone before his car suffered a left-hand wheel shield failure in the closing stages. The resulting loss of aerodynamic load severely compromised the championship leader's pace, forcing him to pit and wrestle the car to the chequered flag in a bid to salvage any points he could.

As the Mercedes driver struggled to keep his damaged car within the white lines, he accrued multiple track limits strikes. This resulted in a five-second time penalty, adding to a disastrous race for Antonelli.

Speaking on the post-race broadcast for F1 TV, Montoya argued that a driver should only be handed a track limits penalty if they are gaining an advantage, and should be spared if the infringements are due to an issue with the car.

"Something that is a really good point from Mercedes is they need to look at the track limits because if you do a track limit and you actually lose time by going wide, you shouldn't really count as a track limit," the Colombian explained.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

"There should be a rule that says if you leave the track and you gain an advantage, it should count as a track limit. But if your car fails and you end up with penalties because your car failed, it shouldn't really be a penalty."

Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff addressed his driver's penalty while speaking to Motorsport.com and other media after the race.

"I think for the FIA, certainly it's always difficult to judge. Is the car so damaged that it should actually come in? In that case, I think the car was fine. It was just one feature that it was really difficult to turn. So I hope that they accept that situation, but I don't know what the outcome will be."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Winners and losers from F1 British GP

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

John Elkann releases statement after Ferrari F1 British GP milestone

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
John Elkann releases statement after Ferrari F1 British GP milestone

Ralf Schumacher makes bold Ferrari F1 title claim after British GP win

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Ralf Schumacher makes bold Ferrari F1 title claim after British GP win

F1 drivers go viral after multiple LEGO cars beached during chaotic British GP parade

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
F1 drivers go viral after multiple LEGO cars beached during chaotic British GP parade
More from
Juan Pablo Montoya

Ex-F1 driver warns Williams may have to "sacrifice" 2027 for 2026 gains

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Ex-F1 driver warns Williams may have to "sacrifice" 2027 for 2026 gains

Juan Pablo Montoya questions Fernando Alonso's next move amid Aston Martin woes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Juan Pablo Montoya questions Fernando Alonso's next move amid Aston Martin woes

Mercedes told to speed up F1 upgrades as Ferrari pressure builds

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Mercedes told to speed up F1 upgrades as Ferrari pressure builds
More from
Mercedes

Mercedes won't contest Kimi Antonelli's British GP track limits penalty

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Mercedes won't contest Kimi Antonelli's British GP track limits penalty

George Russell: Performances must improve to become 2026 F1 champion

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
George Russell: Performances must improve to become 2026 F1 champion

How “stressed” Kimi Antonelli beat his nerves – and Charles Leclerc – in British GP qualifying

Formula 1
British GP
How “stressed” Kimi Antonelli beat his nerves – and Charles Leclerc – in British GP qualifying

Latest news

Did Shane van Gisbergen intentionally wreck Austin Hill in NASCAR payback?

NASCAR Cup
Chicago
Did Shane van Gisbergen intentionally wreck Austin Hill in NASCAR payback?

Juan Pablo Montoya calls for F1 rule change after Kimi Antonelli penalty

Formula 1
British GP
Juan Pablo Montoya calls for F1 rule change after Kimi Antonelli penalty

Pato O’Ward credits “textbook” execution for Mid-Ohio IndyCar win

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Pato O’Ward credits “textbook” execution for Mid-Ohio IndyCar win

NASCAR Classic at Le Mans ends with Andrew Jordan claiming the overall victory

NASCAR
NASCAR Classic at Le Mans ends with Andrew Jordan claiming the overall victory

Feature

Discover prime content

Charles Leclerc lacked luck until Silverstone; fortune saved him from Kimi Antonelli's charge

Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Charles Leclerc lacked luck until Silverstone; fortune saved him from Kimi Antonelli's charge

How the F1 cost cap has put extra emphasis on the upgrade debate

Formula 1
British GP
By Jennifer Frisinger
How the F1 cost cap has put extra emphasis on the upgrade debate

How “stressed” Kimi Antonelli beat his nerves – and Charles Leclerc – in British GP qualifying

Formula 1
British GP
By Stuart Codling
How “stressed” Kimi Antonelli beat his nerves – and Charles Leclerc – in British GP qualifying

Why gloves are now off between Ferrari and Mercedes amid Fred Vasseur anger

Formula 1
British GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why gloves are now off between Ferrari and Mercedes amid Fred Vasseur anger
View more