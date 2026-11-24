Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Juan Pablo Montoya explains how Red Bull outsmarted Mercedes at F1 Las Vegas GP

Juan Pablo Montoya explains how Red Bull's deployment trap outsmarted Mercedes in Las Vegas's 352-overtake thriller

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 24, 2026, 12:28 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Jordan McKean - Formula 1 / Getty Images





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Mercedes brought the fastest single-lap package to the Las Vegas Strip - newly crowned 2026 world champion Kimi Antonelli topped qualifying before a five-place engine penalty dropped him to sixth, while George Russell lined up alongside polesitter Max Verstappen.

Yet after 50 chaotic laps and 35 lead changes, Red Bull collected the trophy while neither Silver Arrow reached the podium.

Speaking on F1 TV’s post-race broadcast, seven-time grand prix winner Juan Pablo Montoya pinpointed why Red Bull outfoxed its rival.

"Not only Max, but Red Bull's strategy was so good," Montoya said. "Mercedes went with the strategy for the fastest lap and what they thought would be the fastest way around here for a normal race. I don't think they were expecting that we're going to be passing each other every lap."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images

In a contest that shattered Formula 1’s overtaking record with 352 passes, raw velocity down the Strip counted for little if a car ran dry before the timing beam. "Red Bull would always sacrifice a little bit on the Strip, and he could always get passed, but Max always came back at the line," Montoya explained.

Qualifying numbers underscored that gamble: Verstappen ranked just 18th through the speed trap, saving electrical punch for the exit of the final corner toward the flag. Watching the pattern repeat while calling the race for Spanish-language television, Montoya knew Mercedes had no simple answer. "The only way they could beat Max, if they could put two cars in between, is if two people could pass him in the long straight, then they would have had a shot. If it was one car, Max was going to win. And they outdid themselves."

How Mercedes’ final-lap push unravelled

Guided on the pitwall by race engineer Tom Hart - who celebrated his maiden victory substituting for Gianpiero Lambiase - Verstappen confirmed he constantly checked with Red Bull to protect that finish-line kick.

"It's just people changing their deployment, and I wanted to make sure that the team was on it, that we had the best possible deployment to the line without, of course, compromising too much other places, but to make sure that if there was a fight to the line that we were on the right deployment," Verstappen told F1 TV.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images

Montoya still singled out Russell as "the only guy that figured out a little bit of Max," noting he managed energy well enough to lead into Turn 1 even after running wide twice. Russell later admitted gaining up to 1.3 seconds down the Strip left him exposed in the middle sector—and on Lap 48, he locked up on the dirty line attacking Antonelli at Turn 5, sliding into the barrier and finishing ninth.

Moments later, Antonelli lifted and reapplied throttle down the back straight trying to manage position behind Verstappen, completely draining his battery and tumbling from second to fourth behind both McLarens - leaving Toto Wolff’s planned final-400-metre push unused.

Verstappen’s fourth P1 of 2026 - and 75th overall - lifted him to 304 points, moving 37 clear of Lewis Hamilton (267) and 40 ahead of Russell (264) for second in the drivers’ championship behind Antonelli (402). Mercedes may have brought the quickest one-lap car to Nevada, but Red Bull read the chess match far better.

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