Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Ferrari’s ADUO 2 upgrade is no “game changer” for Haas either

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Ferrari’s ADUO 2 upgrade is no “game changer” for Haas either

Juan Pablo Montoya: Mercedes should have double-stacked George Russell and Kimi Antonelli at Monza

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Juan Pablo Montoya: Mercedes should have double-stacked George Russell and Kimi Antonelli at Monza

Vote on NASCAR Cup driver ratings for the Southern 500 at Darlington

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Vote on NASCAR Cup driver ratings for the Southern 500 at Darlington

Dennis Hauger caps rookie title run with hopes on 2027 IndyCar return

IndyCar
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
Dennis Hauger caps rookie title run with hopes on 2027 IndyCar return

Isack Hadjar to sit out third F1 race in Madrid as Yuki Tsunoda returns

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Isack Hadjar to sit out third F1 race in Madrid as Yuki Tsunoda returns

Winners and losers from NASCAR's difficult Southern 500 at Darlington

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Winners and losers from NASCAR's difficult Southern 500 at Darlington

Ai Ogura to undergo radiological check to assess Misano MotoGP return

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Ai Ogura to undergo radiological check to assess Misano MotoGP return

Ferrari “didn’t expect” #50 to win Austin WEC as #51 pitstop issue revealed

WEC
WEC
COTA
Ferrari “didn’t expect” #50 to win Austin WEC as #51 pitstop issue revealed
Formula 1 Italian GP

Juan Pablo Montoya: Mercedes should have double-stacked George Russell and Kimi Antonelli at Monza

Juan Pablo Montoya believes Mercedes compromised George Russell’s Italian Grand Prix by not double-stacking its drivers under the virtual safety car

Lydia Mee
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes Mercedes compromised George Russell's Italian Grand Prix by not double-stacking its drivers under the virtual safety car.

Mercedes secured a 1-2 finish at Monza led by home hero Kimi Antonelli, who recovered from 19th on the grid to become the first Italian winner at the circuit since 1966. But Russell controlled the early phases of the race and was positioned as the primary candidate for victory before a mid-race virtual safety car period altered his race.

The Briton, who was leading at the time, was left out on track while Antonelli pitted. The Italian went on to make his way back through the pack and overtook Russell for the win.

Speaking on F1 TV's post-race show, Montoya argued Mercedes should have given Russell the priority pitstop.

"He was leading and he should have had the priority on the pitstop. When that virtual safety car came, at that point, it's quicker to stop than staying out. They should have stopped him, they should have double-stacked him, and he should have stopped ahead of Antonelli," the Colombian explained.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

"And I'm not saying Antonelli wouldn't still catch him and win the race, but it would have been a really close fight like we saw earlier on. It would have been a really cool race at the end for all of us."

Team chief Toto Wolff addressed claims the Brackley outfit's strategy favoured Antonelli. "The two-stop was the best but we didn't think it was the case, so that was good for him actually," he told Sky Sports F1 after the race.

"But today there was nothing that would have stopped him [Antonelli]. George fought with worn-out tools at the end, so I'm really happy for the one-two."

When asked if there were any other options for Russell, Wolff added: "No, George was on the hard and we needed to go on the one-stop so there was no chance."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Isack Hadjar to sit out third F1 race in Madrid as Yuki Tsunoda returns

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone reportedly arrested for travelling with shotgun in Portugal

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone reportedly arrested for travelling with shotgun in Portugal

Kimi Antonelli sends emotional message to fans after "indescribable" Italian GP victory

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Kimi Antonelli sends emotional message to fans after "indescribable" Italian GP victory

Ferrari bosses must step in after Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc Monza clash, says former driver

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Ferrari bosses must step in after Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc Monza clash, says former driver
More from
Juan Pablo Montoya

Aston Martin success under Adrian Newey is only a matter of time, says former F1 driver

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Aston Martin success under Adrian Newey is only a matter of time, says former F1 driver

Charles Leclerc deserved black-and-white flag for collision, Oscar Piastri insists

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Charles Leclerc deserved black-and-white flag for collision, Oscar Piastri insists

Juan Pablo Montoya says Kimi Antonelli is his own biggest F1 title threat

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Juan Pablo Montoya says Kimi Antonelli is his own biggest F1 title threat
More from
Mercedes

Why Toto Wolff already knew Kimi Antonelli "would walk on water" at F1 Italian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Why Toto Wolff already knew Kimi Antonelli "would walk on water" at F1 Italian GP

Toto Wolff uneasy as Mercedes drivers fought at Monza: “That could have ended in disaster”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Toto Wolff uneasy as Mercedes drivers fought at Monza: “That could have ended in disaster”

Why Kimi Antonelli's Italian GP triumph over George Russell felt like a title-defining moment

Formula 1
Italian GP
Why Kimi Antonelli's Italian GP triumph over George Russell felt like a title-defining moment

Latest news

Ferrari’s ADUO 2 upgrade is no “game changer” for Haas either

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Ferrari’s ADUO 2 upgrade is no “game changer” for Haas either

Juan Pablo Montoya: Mercedes should have double-stacked George Russell and Kimi Antonelli at Monza

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Juan Pablo Montoya: Mercedes should have double-stacked George Russell and Kimi Antonelli at Monza

Vote on NASCAR Cup driver ratings for the Southern 500 at Darlington

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Vote on NASCAR Cup driver ratings for the Southern 500 at Darlington

Dennis Hauger caps rookie title run with hopes on 2027 IndyCar return

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca
Dennis Hauger caps rookie title run with hopes on 2027 IndyCar return

Feature

Discover prime content

Why Monza remains F1's eternal test of team bonds

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Stuart Codling
Why Monza remains F1's eternal test of team bonds

Why Kimi Antonelli's Italian GP triumph over George Russell felt like a title-defining moment

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Kimi Antonelli's Italian GP triumph over George Russell felt like a title-defining moment

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc explain what went wrong for Ferrari in Italian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc explain what went wrong for Ferrari in Italian GP qualifying

What makes Lewis Hamilton's 'barn find' Ferrari F40 so important

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Stuart Codling
What makes Lewis Hamilton's 'barn find' Ferrari F40 so important
View more