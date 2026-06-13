Juan Pablo Montoya names Mercedes' biggest threat in Barcelona
Juan Pablo Montoya believes McLaren will bounce back from its Monaco struggles to become Mercedes’ closest challenger in Barcelona
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes McLaren will emerge as Mercedes' primary challenger at this weekend's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, despite the Woking outfit's struggles in Monaco.
Mercedes arrives in Barcelona with impressive momentum, led by championship leader Kimi Antonelli's run of five consecutive grand prix wins, but Montoya expects a renewed threat from Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
McLaren endured a difficult Monaco Grand Prix, with Norris's retirement and a fifth-place finish for Piastri. However, the Colombian insists the team's aerodynamic strengths will return to the forefront in Spain.
"We went through all the street courses and everything. So, people will start bringing upgrades here. They're going to look at Austria, and they're going to look at Silverstone to bring new parts because these tracks are all about downforce," Montoya said during the F1 TV Weekend Warm-Up show, alongside former Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas and former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe.
"You look at the McLarens, for example, they really struggled in Monaco, but I think they're going to be the closest competitors to Mercedes here. I think their aero package is really, really strong.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
"I think for them it's a big wake-up call. We need to figure out why were we so bad in Monaco and figure it out. But aero-wise, they seem to do a really good job. We need to see if they have the new front wing here, if they have all the parts. So, we'll see."
While Antonelli leads the drivers' championship with 156 points, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Charles Leclerc follow in second to fourth with 90, 88 and 75 points, respectively. Piastri and Norris sit fifth and sixth in the standings, both on 58 points.
The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix marks the seventh round of the 2026 season and rounds out the double-header with last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.
Share Or Save This Story
Red Bull given major comeback verdict by former F1 driver after Canadian GP battle
Juan Pablo Montoya warns F1 grid over Kimi Antonelli's "concerning" Mercedes form
Martin Brundle grid walk goes viral after Juan Pablo Montoya's cheeky response to Max Verstappen
How George Russell ended up the biggest victim of the Monaco pitlane saga
F1 Barcelona GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What could drive McLaren to build its own F1 engine
Latest news
LIVE: F1 Barcelona Grand Prix updates - FP3 coming up
Juan Pablo Montoya names Mercedes' biggest threat in Barcelona
Kim Kardashian gifts Kimi Antonelli custom towel after viral Monaco GP mishap
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix
Is Red Bull a victim of F1's ADUO system? The surprising results explained
Anti-racing or ingenuity? Monaco's hold-up tactics might be in F1 for good
What could drive McLaren to build its own F1 engine
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments