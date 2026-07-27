Juan Pablo Montoya names two drivers set to benefit from F1's Sepang return

Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has argued that the series' upcoming return to Malaysia will favour four-time champion Max Verstappen and current championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

F1 recently confirmed that the Bahrain Grand Prix, which had been cancelled in April due to the conflict in the Middle East, will be hosted at Malaysia's Sepang International Circuit over the 2-4 October weekend.

While discussing the calendar change during the F1 TV post-race show, Montoya revealed that the track is one of his favourites.

"It is amazing. I've raced there and it is unbelievable," the Colombian said. "Honestly, it's my favourite Formula 1 track of all of them. Like, if you ask me what my favourite track is, it's there. You need to be extra brave to go be fast there.

"It's not because the high-speed corners are not flat, but they're just about flat if you think you're brave enough or stupid enough to try them. A lot of times I made it through and a lot of times I went off there."

Montoya believes the track will perfectly suit Verstappen, who won the last race there in 2017, and Antonelli.

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

"It was one of those tracks [for] hustling the car," Montoya added. "I think it's an amazing track for a guy like Max, who likes hustling the car. I think Antonelli is going to succeed there as well. So, it's going to be really cool to see. It's going to be really hot as well."

Former IndyCar Series driver James Hinchcliffe, who joined Montoya on the broadcast, claimed it was a "brilliant collaboration to ensure that we do see another race this season" before adding that he had not been to the venue before.

The Bahrain Grand Prix, which will be held in Malaysia, will form part of a triple-header. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on 24-26 September, followed by the Bahrain Grand Prix on 2-4 October and the Singapore Grand Prix on 9-11 October.