Juan Pablo Montoya predicts "a lot of drama" between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at Monza

Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has predicted "a lot of drama" between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the Italian Grand Prix, as both Ferrari drivers fight for the win in front of the passionate home crowd.

Ferrari arrives at its home race with a revised livery paying tribute to Michael Schumacher and the opportunity to fight for the win. With Mercedes' championship leader Kimi Antonelli serving a grid penalty this weekend, the Maranello outfit is positioned to challenge recent race winner Lando Norris and Mercedes' George Russell at the front of the grid.

But Montoya believes the prestige of winning in Italy will amplify an intra-team rivalry at Ferrari.

"Ferrari has done a really good job this year with the car," Montoya explained during F1 TV's Weekend Warm-Up.

"What we're going to see is a lot of drama between the team-mates this week because whoever beats the other here, for them, it's a big honour, especially if they have a shot of winning the race."

Ferrari came under fire for not issuing team orders during the Dutch Grand Prix, which led to a string of frustrated radio messages from Hamilton. The seven-time champion later took responsibility for the complaints, explaining that he did not show the best version of himself.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"He's just playing the game the right way," Montoya added of Hamilton's statement. "He needs to come out publicly and say, 'I was too emotional and everything.'"

When asked if he would have apologised in that situation, the former driver added: "Well, I don't think he really did either. He did the politically correct thing to do. He's playing the game, and they're all playing the game.

"At the end of the day, they want to beat each other, and they're coming here and Charles has found some speed lately as well. This race for them is a big thing.

"If you're Charles and you see what Lewis did coming with the F40 and everything, it's like, 'Oh, I really need to beat him this week.' Those are the opportunities that you really want to get ahead of your team-mate."

Hamilton is currently 59 points behind championship leader Antonelli in the standings and level on points with George Russell in second place. Leclerc sits fifth, 87 points behind Antonelli.