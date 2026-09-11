Juan Pablo Montoya says Madring is first 2026 F1 track he wants to drive

Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has praised the brand-new Madring circuit, revealing that it is the first track of the 2026 season that has made him want to get back behind the wheel.

After the Italian Grand Prix at Monza last weekend, which resulted in a Mercedes 1-2 finish with Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, the drivers now face a step into the unknown at the new 5.4km, 22-turn layout semi-street circuit in the Spanish capital.

Speaking on F1 TV's Weekend Warm-Up show ahead of the race weekend at Madring, Montoya shared his excitement after completing a track walk.

"I walked it this morning, and I've been in a road car a couple of weeks ago. I've seen it a few times," the Colombian explained. "Unbelievable. Honestly, I do a lot of track walks because my kid races in Formula 2, so we do track walks every race, and this was the first time I went, 'Oo, I would like to drive this.'

A Spanish flag flies over the circuit Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Out of all the tracks we've been to this year, it's the first time I've gone, 'This would be unbelievable.' I don't think the track map does it justice because of the elevation and the blindness.

"A lot of the corners are old-style, with barriers inside and out, and they're blind corners. You're turning, and the guy who gets closer to the apex is the guy who is closest to the wall, and I think that brings a lot of cool things because when you open the apexes, anybody can do it.

"Anybody can run a wide line, a little here, a little there, but if you put a barrier on it, you've got to be perfect. And I think that is just the level of commitment you need to bring. It's incredible."

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Friday