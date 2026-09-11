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LIVE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli leads FP2 as Arvid Lindblad crashes out

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LIVE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli leads FP2 as Arvid Lindblad crashes out

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Juan Pablo Montoya says Madring is first 2026 F1 track he wants to drive

Juan Pablo Montoya has praised the Madring circuit, saying its challenging layout have made him want to get back behind the wheel

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Juan Pablo Montoya

Juan Pablo Montoya

Photo by: Erik Junius

Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has praised the brand-new Madring circuit, revealing that it is the first track of the 2026 season that has made him want to get back behind the wheel.

After the Italian Grand Prix at Monza last weekend, which resulted in a Mercedes 1-2 finish with Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, the drivers now face a step into the unknown at the new 5.4km, 22-turn layout semi-street circuit in the Spanish capital. 

Speaking on F1 TV's Weekend Warm-Up show ahead of the race weekend at Madring, Montoya shared his excitement after completing a track walk.

"I walked it this morning, and I've been in a road car a couple of weeks ago. I've seen it a few times," the Colombian explained. "Unbelievable. Honestly, I do a lot of track walks because my kid races in Formula 2, so we do track walks every race, and this was the first time I went, 'Oo, I would like to drive this.'

A Spanish flag flies over the circuit

A Spanish flag flies over the circuit

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Out of all the tracks we've been to this year, it's the first time I've gone, 'This would be unbelievable.' I don't think the track map does it justice because of the elevation and the blindness.

"A lot of the corners are old-style, with barriers inside and out, and they're blind corners. You're turning, and the guy who gets closer to the apex is the guy who is closest to the wall, and I think that brings a lot of cool things because when you open the apexes, anybody can do it.

"Anybody can run a wide line, a little here, a little there, but if you put a barrier on it, you've got to be perfect. And I think that is just the level of commitment you need to bring. It's incredible."

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Friday

George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Guenther Steiner

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham, Audi garage

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Allan McNish, Audi F1 Team, David Beckham, Audi F1 Team garage

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Fans wave Spanish flags

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
David Beckham

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Allan McNish, Audi F1 Team, pit wall

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Mike Krack, Aston Martin Chief Trackside Officer

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
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