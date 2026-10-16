Formula 1 Singapore GP
Karun Chandhok raises concerns about Mercedes F1 upgrade performance
Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok has warned that Mercedes should be concerned after its latest aerodynamic upgrades
Lydia Mee
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 12:07 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Motorsport Silver Streak
For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.
Sky Sports pundit and former Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok believes Mercedes should be "concerned" by its latest upgrade package, warning that the new aerodynamic parts have failed to deliver the desired jump in performance.
Despite Kimi Antonelli closing in on his maiden drivers' championship title, Mercedes' form has plateaued in recent races. As Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the last two grands prix in Malaysia and Singapore, the Brackley outfit struggled to unlock pace from its updated W17.
Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Show, Chandhok claimed the Singapore Grand Prix was not an "overwhelmingly positive" weekend for Mercedes. Antonelli finished third in the grand prix, while Russell, who started 19th due to grid penalties for power unit component changes, finished ninth.
The Italian driver was running in the upgraded machinery at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, while Russell was using the previous specification. Although Antonelli outperformed his team-mate, Chandhok claimed the improvement in performance was not enough.
"I don't think it was an overwhelmingly positive weekend for them in that respect, if I'm honest. On the Friday, the downgraded car was quicker with George," the former driver explained.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
"When we got into the main qualifying, George was slightly on the back foot, obviously after the crash in the sprint. He said he was just trying to get a safe run through quali and do a sensible job. He wasn't that far off Kimi, to be honest.
"So, has the aero upgrade delivered a big chunk of performance? I think you'd have to say probably not, not in Malaysia nor in Singapore. So, I think they'll be a bit concerned."
Antonelli currently leads the drivers' standings with 340 points. Russell follows in second with 238 points, and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton sits third with 229 points. As a result, Mercedes also leads the constructors' championship with 578 points. Ferrari is second with 444 points and McLaren is third with 339 points.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Why Toto Wolff wore two watches at the Singapore Grand Prix
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Lydia Mee
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff
More from
George Russell
George Russell calls Red Bull "the team to beat" in F1, but Kimi Antonelli adds a key caveat
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
George Russell calls Red Bull "the team to beat" in F1, but Kimi Antonelli adds a key caveat
George Russell handed another 20-place penalty before the Singapore Grand Prix
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
George Russell handed another 20-place penalty before the Singapore Grand Prix
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?
More from
Mercedes
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Formula 1
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Christian Horner admits that F1 rivalry with Toto Wolff became "theatre"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Christian Horner admits that F1 rivalry with Toto Wolff became "theatre"
Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade
Latest news
Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027
WRC’s new champion Elfyn Evans celebrates title with Wales show run
WRC
WRC WRC 24 min
WRC’s new champion Elfyn Evans celebrates title with Wales show run
Who will win this year’s ultimate F1 dream ticket? You decide…
Sponsored
Sponsored 1 h
Who will win this year’s ultimate F1 dream ticket? You decide…
Ferrari promotes F2 racer to F1 reserve driver role
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
1 h
Ferrari promotes F2 racer to F1 reserve driver role
Feature
Discover prime content
Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense
Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Ronald Vording
Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin
Laurent Mekies under the microscope: How different is his leadership at Red Bull from Christian Horner?
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Ronald Vording
Laurent Mekies under the microscope: How different is his leadership at Red Bull from Christian Horner?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe