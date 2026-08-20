Karun Chandhok "surprised" by length of Max Verstappen's Red Bull contract

Max Verstappen's decision to sign a contract extension with Red Bull until the end of 2030 shows he believes in the long-term potential of the team's in-house power unit programme, according to former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports analyst Karun Chandhok.

Verstappen currently sits sixth in the drivers' championship, with Red Bull often fielding the fourth-fastest car this season. Despite the drop in dominance and rumours of retirement or moves to Mercedes or McLaren, the four-time champion has committed his long-term future to Red Bull.

Chandhok admitted he was not shocked by the announcement, but he was surprised by the length of the contract.

"I am a little bit surprised at the length. I am not surprised he is committed to them," he explained to Sky Sports. "I thought it would be until the end of 2028. The fact he has gone for four shows he believes in the long-term feasibility of the project.

"This year, they have had probably the fourth-fastest car at a lot of races. He sits sixth in the drivers' championship. That is not where Max wants to be but clearly they have convinced him that the long-term potential is better than this year."

He added: "Just look at the last two grands prix, he has had two podiums. Straight away the team has momentum. That is what it was always going to take for Max to stay where he is. He wanted to see improvements.

"Making their own engine at Red Bull is incredible stuff when you think where they have come from.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

"He wanted to see improvement on the power unit side of things. He wanted to see improvements from the team, and I feel like from where they started the season to where they are now - if you look at that trajectory, that is probably what he is buying into."

Verstappen's renewal was announced shortly after Williams confirmed contract extensions for Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon. Consequently, more than half of the current F1 grid is now locked in for the 2027 season.

"We always like a good story in F1, a bit of upset, and it looked at some point it was going to be a great 'silly season' and Max was going to be the instigator of that," Chandhok added.

"Talks of him to McLaren, kicking Piastri out, then maybe talks of Mercedes with either Russell or Antonelli looking vulnerable there. It would have created a massive story, but it turns out it is not so much of a 'silly season' after all. Back to the drawing board."