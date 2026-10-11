Kim Kardashian finally breaks silence with Martin Brundle after awkward F1 snub

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Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance in the Ferrari garage at the Singapore Grand Prix

Alex Harrington
Edited:
Untitled design (83)

Kim Kardashian

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Outside the Paddock

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Kim Kardashian and Martin Brundle have finally shared an interview in the build up to the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix, with the reality star finally putting her awkward Monaco moment behind her. The two finally caught up during the former driver's grid walk on the Sunday at the Marina Bay Circuit, where Kardashian was there to support her partner Lewis Hamilton.

Brundle approached the star: "Hello, Kim. How are you?" he asked.

"Did I not know the rules? Did we get off on the wrong foot?" Kardashian joked as they both laughed with each other, with Brundle responding: "No, it’s absolutely fine. It's great to have you here, Kim, at this grand prix. What are your thoughts on the exciting world of Formula 1?"

During the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year, Brundle attempted to interview Kardashian as the news of her relationship with the seven-time world champion was growing. She chose to stay silent as she enjoyed how Formula 1 had transformed the principality into a race track.

"I think it’s amazing, and fun, and wild, and something I’ve never seen before," she told Brundle eagerly. "It’s amazing."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images

The conversation turns to Hamilton

Brundle moved the conversation to the Ferrari driver, referring to 'her man Lewis' being in 'great form'. He had already finished second in Saturday's Singapore sprint race as his Ferrari crossed the line after Max Verstappen's Red Bull.

"He is [in great form]," she answered. "I’m just praying for the best tonight."

Brundle asked if Hamilton seemed confident in her view.

"Yes, very confident. And so am I. Just got to pray for the best." And that's where the brief conversation ended.

The Ferrari driver qualified third for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix behind his team-mate Charles Leclerc in second and Verstappen in first. Verstappen took his first win at the circuit after a successful sprint campaign, and is hoping to repeat that on Sunday.

Hamilton and Kardashian have appeared publicly several times now, including during the Monaco race. “It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support,” the driver said after he finished second behind Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

Photos from F1 Singapore GP - Sunday

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
The drivers parade

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes; Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team; Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team; Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Fans of Ferrari

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Drivers, official delegates, grid kids line up on the grid

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
The drivers wait for the lights on

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Sunday, in photos
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