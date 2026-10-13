Formula 1 Singapore GP

Kim Kardashian revives hilarious F1 towel drama with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli

Kim Kardashian vows never to touch Kimi Antonelli's towels again after she accidentally stole his cool-down towel in Monaco

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Oct 13, 2026, 1:06 PM

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Kim Kardashian on the grid.

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images





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The Formula 1 paddock is a massive magnet for high-profile celebrities, but few A-list appearances have generated as much hilarious viral drama as Kim Kardashian's ongoing saga with Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

While attending the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix to support Scuderia Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, the reality TV billionaire ran into the young championship leader on the Singapore Airlines red carpet, instantly reviving the funniest off-track storyline of the season.

As Kardashian bumped into Antonelli ahead of the gruelling Marina Bay night race, she immediately referenced their shared viral history. Throwing her hands up in a defensive, joking posture alongside friends, Kardashian was heard telling the Mercedes driver, "Nooo, Kimi, I don't dare to touch your towel this time."

The hilarious exchange serves as the latest chapter in a friendly, season-long paddock joke dubbed "Towel-Gate".

The origins of "Towel-Gate"

The inside joke dates back to the Monaco Grand Prix in early June. After Antonelli secured a dominant victory around the streets of Monte Carlo, Kardashian - who was visiting the Principality to support Hamilton - was caught on camera accidentally swiping the Mercedes driver's official podium cool-down towel. Viral footage showed her innocently using the race winner's towel to wipe her brow and sunglasses before casually walking away with it.

Recognising a massive social media opportunity, the Mercedes digital team and Antonelli quickly released a hilarious video of the Italian teenager wandering around the Monaco paddock asking team-mates, including George Russell, if they had seen his missing towel.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Kardashian proved she was fully in on the joke just a couple of weeks later. Ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, she officially made amends by surprising Antonelli with a brand-new, custom-embroidered replacement towel, sparking a highly publicised "thank you" video from the young Mercedes driver.

Contrasting fortunes in Singapore

While the red carpet interaction was all smiles and jokes, the actual Singapore Grand Prix yielded very different results for the drivers involved in Kardashian's F1 orbit.

Antonelli managed to survive the extreme heat, severe tyre degradation, and a major track limits controversy to secure a hard-fought third-place podium finish, keeping his massive championship lead intact. Meanwhile, Hamilton - whom Kardashian was actively cheering for from the Ferrari garage following a pre-race grid interview with Martin Brundle - suffered a late-race strategy blunder and a costly missed pit entry, plummeting him down the order to a deeply frustrating sixth-place finish.

With Antonelli mathematically on the verge of clinching the World Drivers' Championship at the upcoming United States Grand Prix in Austin, it remains to be seen if Kardashian will make the trip to Texas to ensure the young star's championship towels stay safe.

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