Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Kimi Antonelli admits he questioned himself throughout his rookie campaign

The newly crowned F1 champion says his rookie season in the series made him doubt his abilities

Oleg Karpov

Edited: Nov 5, 2026, 8:47 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Kimi Antonelli became the youngest F1 champion last weekend in Mexico, as with four rounds to go, his closest rivals lost even a theoretical chance of challenging him for the title this year. The Italian's strong performances allowed him to dominate the season - but the picture looked different last year, when he entered Formula 1 at the age of 18. Despite several standout races, much of his rookie campaign proved difficult.

Watch: Kimi: Two Years that Changed Everything

That led many to question whether Mercedes had made the wrong call by promoting him into F1 too early - and speaking on the Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show to former F1 driver Anthony Davidson, Antonelli admitted he had questioned himself, too.

"I'm actually looking back, I'm very glad that the team went through all those difficult moments because I think they shaped me," he said. "They made me grow a lot faster. They made me mature a lot faster. And also I got to experience all kinds of situations that year, you know, the highs, the lows."

"There were good moments last season, of course, a long difficult period. But, you know, even though it was very tough back then, and I'm not going to lie, I've been questioning myself over and over again last season during that stretch."

Antonelli replaced seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes - and has now brought the team its first drivers' title since 2020.

"I will always be grateful towards Mercedes, towards everyone involved in this project that started back in 2018. And also for them to put me straight into the Mercedes car last year was a big gamble.

Toto Wolff and Kimi Antonelli

Photo by: LAT Images

"Going straight into Mercedes, yes, it was difficult because I was much more under the spotlight. And that made me push to try and learn even quicker. But then again, being able to overcome that moment was what really shaped me.

"When you know that you still got the same support, that people's mind even hasn't changed, going through that difficult period, that was what helped me to overcome that as well, because I knew that despite not performing at the level I should have or not performing up to the expectations, I still had the full support of the team."

"And that made me realise that I could rely on all of them and that they will always be behind me to help me in every occasion. So that helped me as well to overcome that period and gave me the confidence as well."

The Italian stressed that going through a tough spell in 2025 helped him improve, which ultimately proved important during this year's campaign.

"I think also this year, what really helped me is that the team embraced me for who I am," he said. "And that allowed me to be myself within the team, allowed me to have fun, of course, in the right moments at the right time. But those have helped me massively to then go in the car and be focused and do the best job I can."

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article F1 Brazil GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Next article Max Verstappen responds to Toto Wolff’s claim that era of "ruthless" F1 drivers is over

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Oleg Karpov





Esteban Ocon's F1 career may be ending, but his story is one of success



Formula 1



Formula 1



Esteban Ocon's F1 career may be ending, but his story is one of success





Who slept best last night: Kimi Antonelli



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Who slept best last night: Kimi Antonelli





Why Lewis Hamilton shouldn't regret his Ferrari radio rant – but why he was right to apologise



Formula 1



Dutch GP



Why Lewis Hamilton shouldn't regret his Ferrari radio rant – but why he was right to apologise

Latest news





Kimi Antonelli admits he questioned himself throughout his rookie campaign



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



21 min



Kimi Antonelli admits he questioned himself throughout his rookie campaign





F1 Brazil GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



29 min



F1 Brazil GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch





Oscar Piastri accepts Arvid Lindblad clash penalty; guidelines 'tricky' to enforce at Mexico opening corners



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



34 min



Oscar Piastri accepts Arvid Lindblad clash penalty; guidelines 'tricky' to enforce at Mexico opening corners





Kyle Larson sits alone on stage for NASCAR Championship Media Day



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



1 h



Kyle Larson sits alone on stage for NASCAR Championship Media Day

Feature

Discover prime content





A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?



Formula 1



By Ronald Vording



A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?





Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Filip Cleeren



Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s





How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe