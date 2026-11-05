Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
Kimi Antonelli admits he questioned himself throughout his rookie campaign
The newly crowned F1 champion says his rookie season in the series made him doubt his abilities
Oleg Karpov
Edited: Nov 5, 2026, 8:47 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
Kimi Antonelli became the youngest F1 champion last weekend in Mexico, as with four rounds to go, his closest rivals lost even a theoretical chance of challenging him for the title this year. The Italian's strong performances allowed him to dominate the season - but the picture looked different last year, when he entered Formula 1 at the age of 18. Despite several standout races, much of his rookie campaign proved difficult.
Watch: Kimi: Two Years that Changed Everything
That led many to question whether Mercedes had made the wrong call by promoting him into F1 too early - and speaking on the Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show to former F1 driver Anthony Davidson, Antonelli admitted he had questioned himself, too.
"I'm actually looking back, I'm very glad that the team went through all those difficult moments because I think they shaped me," he said. "They made me grow a lot faster. They made me mature a lot faster. And also I got to experience all kinds of situations that year, you know, the highs, the lows."
"There were good moments last season, of course, a long difficult period. But, you know, even though it was very tough back then, and I'm not going to lie, I've been questioning myself over and over again last season during that stretch."
Antonelli replaced seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes - and has now brought the team its first drivers' title since 2020.
"I will always be grateful towards Mercedes, towards everyone involved in this project that started back in 2018. And also for them to put me straight into the Mercedes car last year was a big gamble.
Toto Wolff and Kimi Antonelli
Photo by: LAT Images
"Going straight into Mercedes, yes, it was difficult because I was much more under the spotlight. And that made me push to try and learn even quicker. But then again, being able to overcome that moment was what really shaped me.
"When you know that you still got the same support, that people's mind even hasn't changed, going through that difficult period, that was what helped me to overcome that as well, because I knew that despite not performing at the level I should have or not performing up to the expectations, I still had the full support of the team."
"And that made me realise that I could rely on all of them and that they will always be behind me to help me in every occasion. So that helped me as well to overcome that period and gave me the confidence as well."
The Italian stressed that going through a tough spell in 2025 helped him improve, which ultimately proved important during this year's campaign.
"I think also this year, what really helped me is that the team embraced me for who I am," he said. "And that allowed me to be myself within the team, allowed me to have fun, of course, in the right moments at the right time. But those have helped me massively to then go in the car and be focused and do the best job I can."
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article F1 Brazil GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Next article Max Verstappen responds to Toto Wolff’s claim that era of "ruthless" F1 drivers is over
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Oleg Karpov
Esteban Ocon's F1 career may be ending, but his story is one of success
Formula 1
Formula 1
Esteban Ocon's F1 career may be ending, but his story is one of success
Who slept best last night: Kimi Antonelli
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Who slept best last night: Kimi Antonelli
Why Lewis Hamilton shouldn't regret his Ferrari radio rant – but why he was right to apologise
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Lewis Hamilton shouldn't regret his Ferrari radio rant – but why he was right to apologise
Latest news
Kimi Antonelli admits he questioned himself throughout his rookie campaign
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
21 min
Kimi Antonelli admits he questioned himself throughout his rookie campaign
F1 Brazil GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
29 min
F1 Brazil GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Oscar Piastri accepts Arvid Lindblad clash penalty; guidelines 'tricky' to enforce at Mexico opening corners
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
34 min
Oscar Piastri accepts Arvid Lindblad clash penalty; guidelines 'tricky' to enforce at Mexico opening corners
Kyle Larson sits alone on stage for NASCAR Championship Media Day
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
1 h
Kyle Larson sits alone on stage for NASCAR Championship Media Day
Feature
Discover prime content
A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?
Formula 1
By Ronald Vording
A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?
Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s
How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe