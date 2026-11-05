Formula 1 Mexican GP
Kimi Antonelli almost had to retire in Mexico due to an oil leak
What now appears to have been a perfect Sunday could easily have ended very differently. Just a few laps from his first Formula 1 world title, Kimi Antonelli came close to retirement after an oil leak began compromising his engine
Gianluca D'Alessandro
Published: Nov 5, 2026, 10:22 AM
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In Mexico, Kimi Antonelli wrote a remarkable chapter in both Formula 1 and Italian sporting history. He clinched his first world championship in a campaign defined not only by his speed, but also by the consistency and maturity he displayed all year.
Antonelli celebrated the championship alongside Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, who later lifted him onto their shoulders on the podium in a symbolic image that seemed to capture both the present and the future of Formula 1.
Yet the celebrations could easily have looked very different, as Antonelli came dangerously close to retiring just a few laps before the chequered flag.
During the closing stages of the race, the Italian was forced to manage a power unit issue on his W17 and came close to retirement, as revealed by Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord on the High Performance podcast.
"We got the car back after the race and took the floor off the bottom, covered in oil," said Lord.
“The sump cracked and Kimi said he thinks about four laps to the end he could feel the engine just starting to struggle. So, he was right on the edge of retirement of the race and yet it held together."
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
It was another sign of the maturity Antonelli has shown all season. When the pressure was high, the Italian kept his cool, even with his lifelong dream just a few laps away.
Realistically, Antonelli would have wrapped up the title regardless, even if he had retired.
To keep the title fight mathematically alive, Hamilton needed to win the race, which meant finding a way to overtake Verstappen. A scenario that proved extremely difficult due to an MGU-K power limitation on the long main straight, which made overtaking nearly impossible once cars exceeded a certain speed threshold.
Yet, celebrating the title in Mexico, standing on the podium beside Hamilton and Verstappen, gave the moment a whole new meaning. The photo of the three drivers together is destined to become one of the defining images not just of this season, but in the history of Formula 1. A champion among champions. It would be hard to imagine a better way for Antonelli to seal his first world title.
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