Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc summoned to stewards after F1 Brazilian GP

Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes have been summoned over an alleged unsafe release, while Charles Leclerc and Liam Lawson must explain their contact at the end of the Brazilian GP race

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 8, 2026, 7:52 PM

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Following the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix, which was convincingly won by outgoing world champion Lando Norris, several drivers still have to pay a visit to the stewards post-race.

Kimi Antonelli and a Mercedes representative were required to appear before the stewards at 4.30pm local time over an alleged unsafe release. Mercedes released Antonelli just as Alpine driver Franco Colapinto was approaching, meaning the Argentine also has to give his side of the story.

Even if Antonelli receives a 10-second penalty, it will not affect his finishing position. The youngest world champion in F1 history has a margin of more than 20 seconds over Oscar Piastri, meaning his fifth place appears safe.

The Italian did endure a difficult race at Interlagos, however, which began with an excursion off the track on his way to the grid. Several more moments followed at Turn 1 during the race, after which Antonelli told race engineer Peter Bonnington that there was 'something wrong' with the car. At that point, however, Mercedes was still primarily looking at Antonelli’s tyre temperatures on slicks.

Despite the difficult race, Mercedes has secured the constructors' championship, the team's ninth constructors’ title.

The fact that the title was decided in Brazil is partly down to a very difficult Sunday for Ferrari, and things could theoretically get even worse for the Scuderia.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc has also been summoned to the stewards, in his case for potentially causing a collision. The incident occurred in the closing stages of the race, when Leclerc made contact with Liam Lawson just before the uphill start-finish straight.

In the cooldown room after the race, Max Verstappen described the incident as “rubbing is racing”, but the stewards consider it necessary to investigate the matter further.

Should Leclerc receive a penalty, it would have greater consequences for him than for Antonelli. Even a five-second penalty would drop him behind the Racing Bulls driver, as the gap between the two at the finish was just 1.816 seconds.

Finally, Oliver Bearman and Haas also have to answer to the stewards over an unsafe release – incidentally, also involving Leclerc – although the Ferrari junior, driving for the American team, finished 17th and was already well outside the points anyway.

The stewards' panel this weekend consists of Nish Shetty, Loïc Bacquelaine, Vitantonio Liuzzi and Felipe Maluh.

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