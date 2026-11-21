Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell set for Mercedes talks over Las Vegas GP qualifying woes

Antonelli was fastest in qualifying at Las Vegas with Russell third, but their strategy did not go as planned

Ed Hardy

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 11:02 AM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will discuss the fallout from Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying “offline” following confusion over team orders and track position.

Traffic played a significant role in qualifying on Friday night with drivers reluctant to go first, considering the advantage of a tow is huge around the low-downforce street circuit.

There was the added complexity of five drivers taking a grid penalty, so their primary role was to help their team-mate like Haas’ Oliver Bearman giving Rafael Camara a tow in Q1.

Antonelli was another one of those, taking a five-place drop for a new engine, so the plan was to give Russell the slipstream in the fight for pole but it quickly unravelled.

That was because the Mercedes duo got caught in a pack with both Alpine and Racing Bulls cars ahead of the final lap, at times going three-wide despite trying to find space.

Antonelli eventually backed off at Turn 5 while Russell reluctantly went first of the pack and the 2026 world champion was fastest in qualifying with his team-mate 0.331s off in third.

So when asked afterwards if he was hoping for assistance from Antonelli, Russell replied: “It's still important, if you've got a grid penalty, to start as high up the order as possible.

“But we'll take it offline and we can talk about it. I think tomorrow is going to be very close between everybody, similar to Monza - it'll be very challenging to pull away from the pack.

“I would have liked to have been on pole, but I think anywhere in the top seven positions and you're in the fight.”

The situation caused Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to express disbelief at how Antonelli was quickest, particularly because Russell didn’t receive his request of leaving the pits second.

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“It's very high risk,” added Russell, who will share the front row with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen due to Antonelli’s penalty.

“Kimi got the pole, but if he started the lap a second later, he wouldn't have got the lap in.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

“It's very difficult to orchestrate because everybody's going for it, and also the fact that half the cars were doing prep laps and half the cars were not also made it difficult.

“If you could choose, you would be at the back of a pack of nine cars with around a three-second gap, if you could perfectly choose.

“But that's what everyone's chasing, so it's kind of like Monza 2019."

Although Antonelli eventually backing off gave him the space needed to set his fastest lap, a 1m33.893s, it could have cost him as he only just crossed the line in time to start his final tour.

“As George said, we will talk about it because we've been sent out at the front in qualifying always,” said Antonelli.

“About Turn 5, it was fully on me. Like I said, we were three-wide, first of all, and I just said, "You know what? I'm just going to back off’."

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

“It was tricky because, first of all, I almost missed the flag. Yes, I did get a big tow, but I was also so close that getting around the corner was actually difficult with the dirty air and so on.

“We're already on a lower-downforce package, so you do feel even more the loss when following.

“But overall, it was just one of those times where you think you're screwed, but actually it works out.

“On Turn 5, I just decided to back off. I didn't really know how tight I was with the timing. I probably would have done it differently, but in hindsight, it still worked out.”

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