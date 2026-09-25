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F1 Azerbaijan GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

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F1 Azerbaijan GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

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Starting grid for the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

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Kimi Antonelli angry at himself for Baku crash: "I need to do a much better job"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Kimi Antonelli angry at himself for Baku crash: "I need to do a much better job"
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Kimi Antonelli angry at himself for Baku crash: "I need to do a much better job"

Kimi Antonelli was left frustrated by a costly Q1 qualifying crash at Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and explained why a comeback race will be much harder than in Monza

Filip Cleeren Ben Vinel
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli says he needs to "do a much better job" after an "unnecessary" qualifying incident in Baku left him 16th on the grid.

Antonelli made an unforced error in Q1 when he tagged the inside wall in Turn 1 left-hander to start his second flying lap, sustaining terminal suspension damage that forced him to park his Mercedes W17.

Antonelli's first lap had already qualified him for Q2, but with the Italian unable to take part, he is facing a comeback race on Saturday from 16th on the grid. To add insult to injury, Mercedes proved the class of the field in Baku as team-mate George Russell demolished the competition to take pole by eight tenths, meaning Antonelli likely cost himself a front-row start.

"It was just a misjudgement with the grip changing so much," Antonelli explained. "An unnecessary one in Q1, and it's a very good reminder that like this,  things don't go my way, so I need to do a much better job.

"I had a lot more headwind compared to the lap before, so the front just was much stronger, and I turned in roughly in the same spot, but obviously the car turned more and I clipped the wall."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

With Antonelli missing a large chunk of Thursday practice due to a hydraulic issue, the 20-year-old had already been on the back foot all weekend, so he acknowledged he "wasn't 100 percent there" and Russell would have been tough to beat.

"George has been doing an incredible job this weekend," Antonelli admitted. "He's been feeling very good with the car, so for sure he has made the difference. I have to be honest with that, but also the car has been very, very quick."

The last time Antonelli started from the rear of the grid, the Italian put in a drive for the ages with a spectacular comeback win on home soil in Monza.

But while Baku's 6km street circuit also offers overtaking potential on its long straight, Antonelli cautioned a Monza repeat would be much more difficult to pull off.

"A good start, stay out of trouble, and then try to set a really good pace," Antonelli summed up his Saturday plans. "Obviously, it's going to be a bit harder than Monza because it's a bit harder to overtake here, but I believe we can still do a good race.

"I have nothing to lose, and I just need to do the best race I can. With experience, you learn how to move forward. Of course, this weekend has been a bit off with everything, but tomorrow I think we can do a good race."

Photos from F1 Azerbaijan GP - Friday

George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
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