Formula 1 Mexican GP

Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest world champion in F1 history

Kimi Antonelli secured his maiden championship at the Mexican Grand Prix

Lydia Mee

Edited: Nov 1, 2026, 10:28 PM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Kimi Antonelli has become the youngest Formula 1 world champion after finishing third at the Mexican Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver needed to finish at least ninth in the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez to claim his maiden title. At 20 years and 68 days old, he has broken the record set by four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, who was 23 years and 134 days old when he won his first title with Red Bull in 2010.

He has also become the first Italian driver to win a title since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

In only his second season in F1, Antonelli took the lead in the standings at the third round of the championship after back-to-back wins at the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

From that moment, he went from strength to strength, securing a further four grand prix victories in the first half of the season in Miami, Canada, Monaco and Belgium. He has since won three grands prix following the summer break in Italy, Spain and Austin.

As a result, Antonelli had built a 123-point lead over his Mercedes team-mate George Russell heading into the Mexican Grand Prix, and now he has secured the title with four rounds remaining in the season. Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix and Lewis Hamilton finished second.

The fight is still on for second in the drivers’ standings.

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