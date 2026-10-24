Formula 1 United States GP
Kimi Antonelli caught on camera hitting fence in Mercedes road car at US GP
Mercedes F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli was caught on camera reversing his Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe into a wooden fence at the Circuit of the Americas
Alex Harrington
Published: Oct 24, 2026, 8:38 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Chris Graythen Getty Images
Outside the Paddock
Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.
Kimi Antonelli is on the verge of becoming a Formula 1 world champion, but the Mercedes driver was still spotted by fans making a faux pas in the car park, proving that even the most talented of drivers sometimes make a mistake.
The young Italian drove to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend in a personalised Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe thanks to the team's partnership with MANUFAKTUR. But as he reversed into a parking space alongside his team-mate George Russell's car of the same model, he went a little too far and hit the wooden fence behind him.
The damage was minor, but Antonelli showed off for the crowds and performed a burnout, flooding the area with tyre smoke.
It was a rare slip on a weekend where the 20-year-old has otherwise looked sharp. Antonelli goes into qualifying knowing that he could be crowned F1 champion this week. While it's highly unlikely, it's proof of a brilliant season from a driver who only joined the championship last year.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Mercedes has introduced a new front wing to complement the upgrade package it brought to Malaysia. Antonelli ran that package in Singapore while Russell stayed on the old specification for comparison, but both drivers have the full latest package this weekend.
“Since Singapore we were able to analyse the data and understand better what this package needs,” Antonelli said. “We’re still trying to find how to put the car in the right window, but we’ve been taking steps forward and we’ll see what we can do to improve even more.”
Antonelli arrives at Sunday’s race with a 102-point lead over Russell, and could become the youngest world champion in F1 history. To clinch the title in Austin, he needs to win, with Russell finishing ninth or lower and Lewis Hamilton fifth or lower.
Read Also:
Formula 1Kimi Antonelli hails "step forward" at United States GP as Mercedes chips away at upgrades
Formula 1Kimi Antonelli rookie card sells for staggering $878,400 ahead of F1 title opportunity
Formula 1Kimi Antonelli reacts to prospect of breaking Sebastian Vettel's F1 record
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article F1 United States GP live commentary and updates - qualifying
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Alex Harrington
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear
Formula 1
Formula 1
Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear
More from
Mercedes
Kimi Antonelli hails "step forward" at United States GP as Mercedes chips away at upgrades
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
14 h
Kimi Antonelli hails "step forward" at United States GP as Mercedes chips away at upgrades
George Russell reveals he lost sleep over his own driving, not the F1 championship
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
George Russell reveals he lost sleep over his own driving, not the F1 championship
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Formula 1
United States GP
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Latest news
F1 United States GP live commentary and updates - qualifying
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
25 min
F1 United States GP live commentary and updates - qualifying
Colton Herta savours "super special" Austin homecoming as 2027 uncertainty remains
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
50 min
Colton Herta savours "super special" Austin homecoming as 2027 uncertainty remains
NASCAR Cup Talladega starting lineup: Chase Briscoe beats Austin Hill for pole
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
2 h
NASCAR Cup Talladega starting lineup: Chase Briscoe beats Austin Hill for pole
F1 United States GP: Lewis Hamilton pips Max Verstappen in FP3
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
2 h
F1 United States GP: Lewis Hamilton pips Max Verstappen in FP3
Feature
Discover prime content
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP
Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time
Formula 1
United States GP
By Ronald Vording
Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time
Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Formula 1
United States GP
By Filip Cleeren
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe