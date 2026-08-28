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Kimi Antonelli causes chaos in Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Passenger Princess"

Mercedes F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli put his driving and coaching skills to the test in a chaotic appearance on "Passenger Princess"

Lydia Mee
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Mercedes Formula 1 driver and current championship leader Kimi Antonelli has featured as a driving instructor in Amelia Dimoldenberg's YouTube series, Passenger Princess.

Produced in collaboration with F1 as part of the championship's ongoing push to engage a younger and more diverse audience, the show's second season tasks current drivers with teaching the Briton how to drive.

Antonelli's episode was instantly chaotic when he steered quickly from one side to the other to warm up the tyres. Dimoldenberg jokingly exclaimed, "Stop it. Stop, Kimi. This is not acceptable. I knew you were young, but I didn't know you would be this immature."

The 20-year-old then attempted doughnuts in the Mercedes SUV. "Wait, can we just stop for a second because I feel really dizzy now," Dimoldenberg said. 

"That was not a doughnut," Antonelli admitted. "You would slide a lot more."

When the roles reversed and Dimoldenberg took the driver's seat, the Mercedes driver's coaching skills were put to the test. The comedian was also tasked with pulling off a doughnut, which almost ended in the gravel.

"So, this is actually my last lesson. So, actually I should at this point be pretty good at driving. Which is why I wanted to do the doughnuts because I feel like doughnuts is when you're a pro, and you can just do what you want," Dimoldenberg said before Antonelli awarded her driving attempt a 5.5 out of 10.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Amid the deadpan comedic exchanges, the Italian driver shared details about what he eats on a cheat day, how he started go-karting at the age of five, his pre-race ritual and what he does on his time off.

At the time of writing, the video has been seen over one million times and has received over 31,000 likes.

"Kimi HAS to be the first driver to ragebait Amelia," one fan commented, while another added: "He got the sassiness of George and sarcasm of Max, truly their son."

Someone else posted: "It's giving oldest sister youngest siblings vibe," and another fan wrote: "Kimi's sarcastic blinks are next level!"

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