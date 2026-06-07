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Kimi Antonelli earns Ayrton Senna comparison after stunning Monaco GP qualifying

Martin Brundle compared Kimi Antonelli to Ayrton Senna after the Mercedes driver claimed a stunning Monaco Grand Prix pole position

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Erik Junius

Sky Sports Formula 1 commentator and former driver Martin Brundle has heaped immense praise on Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, drawing a parallel between the young Italian and three-time champion Ayrton Senna following an impressive Monaco qualifying session. 

The 19-year-old, who currently leads the drivers' championship by 43 points over his Mercedes team-mate George Russell, claimed pole position at the final moments of qualifying around the streets of Monte Carlo on Saturday 6 June.

"That was one of the best qualifyings I've ever commentated on," Brundle said on Sky Sports F1. "Punch, counterpunch, drivers who looked like they were about to take pole like Charles Leclerc, then he threw it in the fence. It had everything." 

He added, likening the Mercedes driver to Senna, who was known as the 'Master of Monaco': "Antonelli made less mistakes than anyone else in the front half of the grid. It was super impressive. He makes me think of Senna."

From 10 race starts in Monaco, Senna secured a record-breaking six wins (1987, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993), eight podium finishes, five pole positions and four fastest laps.

Ayrton Senna, McLaren hugs a mechanic

Ayrton Senna, McLaren hugs a mechanic

Photo by: Torsten Blackwood / AFP via Getty Images

Joining Antonelli on the front row of the Monaco Grand Prix grid is four-time champion Max Verstappen, while seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc complete the second row in third and fourth, respectively.

"It was not easy to fall asleep because I still had a lot of adrenaline, but I managed to sleep well," Antonelli said during the pre-race drivers' parade. "It was a great moment yesterday but today’s another day and we’ve still got to execute the race.

"I have two really tough opponents. The closest one is Max and I know he’s going to make my life very hard, so I’ve just got to try to keep it cool and be as consistent as possible."

Photos from Monaco GP - Sunday 

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Jackie Stewart

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lily Rowland

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Fisher in the Paddock

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Isabella Bernardini

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Allan McNish, Racing Director of Audi F1 Team talks to Donald Trump Jr and his wife Bettina Anderson

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Tion Wayne

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Mika Hakkinen

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Jackie Stewart and Jacky Ickx.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Yachts in the harbour.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on the grid.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on the grid.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in the paddock with Silvia Domenicali and Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One Group.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula One Group.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Audi F1 Team pit stop practice.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Marshals clear the track under the red flag.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
The track is swept during a red flag delay.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
An official signals 5 minutes left until the restart in the pit lane.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, crosses the finish line to win the Monaco Grand Prix.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
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