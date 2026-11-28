Formula 1 Qatar GP

Kimi Antonelli explains Qatar GP qualifying frustration: "It definitely had an impact, I wanted to be last on track"

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli explains why he was so frustrated with his team for his qualifying order at Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix, with team boss Toto Wolff issuing an apology

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 8:18 PM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

World champion Kimi Antonelli says Mercedes going against his wishes in Qatar Grand Prix qualifying "definitely had an impact" as he was defeated by Formula 1 team-mate George Russell.

Russell took his sixth pole of the season in Doha, making the difference with team-mate Antonelli in Lusail's second sector as he crossed the line with a 0.128s advantage.

Antonelli was particularly upset with Mercedes because he was sent out first in the queue for the decisive Q3 run, having expressly asked the team to send him out last instead, giving him the best possible track conditions.

There was a risk associated with that wish, namely of the Italian not crossing the line in time to start his final lap. Racing Bull's Liam Lawson, who ended up last in the train, only crossed the line with 12 seconds to spare.

But with Mercedes so dominant in Qatar - half a second clear of McLaren - and Antonelli second behind Russell after the first run anyway, he clearly felt it was a risk worth taking to try and beat the Briton.

"Why did you send me first?" Antonelli fumed on his out-lap, before broaching the topic again when he crossed the line. "We need to talk about this, if I please ask something, please do it, I don't care."

Photo by: Hector Vivas / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Unheard on the live broadcast, team principal Toto Wolff swiftly issued an apology: "That goes on us, absolutely we will review the process here. We should have sent you first, we will work on it."

Explaining his frustration afterwards, Antonelli said the incident "definitely" impacted his performance.

"Well that definitely had a little bit of an impact, it's also a little bit on the mental side," Antonelli told Sky. "I wanted to go last just to give myself the best the best shot, but obviously it didn't happen so we need to review with the team why they took that decision."

When further quizzed in the press conference what was discussed beforehand, Antonelli replied: "I wanted to go at the back of the pack, so I wanted to be the last car out there, that was my request. I cannot go much more into detail with that.

Antonelli did admit sector two had been his weakness compared to Russell.

"Overall, I feel like I've been struggling a lot in sector two. I was strong in sector one, sector three, but sector two had never been good enough in qualifying," he said.

"Struggling with locking in turn six, I couldn't really attack the braking. And then also turn 10, just not finding the right balance between entry and exit. It was something that was not good enough today."

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