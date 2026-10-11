Kimi Antonelli hit with a major pre-race scare in Singapore

The 2026 Singapore Grand Prix was moments from officially getting under way when chaos erupted on the starting grid for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

Just minutes before the field was scheduled to roll away for the mandatory formation lap around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, severe panic broke out around the second row. Championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli was strapped in and preparing to launch his W17 from fourth position when mechanics spotted a critical, last-second problem within the car's front brake assembly.

A frantic trackside repair

According to live trackside reports and onboard broadcast feeds, a dense pack of Mercedes mechanics rapidly swarmed the front-right wheel assembly and cockpit bulkhead in a desperate scramble against the countdown clock.

"There's a late issue with Kimi Antonelli's car on the grid," trackside updates confirmed as the crew scrambled into high gear. "The Mercedes mechanics are working pretty frantically to get it fixed."

With the Marina Bay Street Circuit widely regarded as one of the most punishing tracks on the entire Formula 1 calendar for brake wear, heat dissipation, and hydraulic stability, heading into Turn 1 with compromised calipers or air in the lines would have meant an instant, catastrophic crash. Crew members could be seen furiously inspecting ducting, checking hydraulic pressures, and securing the front corner right up until the final FIA warning sirens ordered all team personnel off the racing surface.

Championship stakes on the line

For Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, the sudden pre-race scare was an absolute nightmare scenario. With George Russell already demoted to 19th on the starting grid following a cumulative 60-place engine and electrical component penalty, the factory's entire scoring haul in Singapore rested squarely on the teenage rookie's shoulders.

Any brake-induced retirement would deal a massive blow to Antonelli's 84-point cushion at the top of the Drivers' Championship, opening the door for Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen and Ferrari to claw back critical ground.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

While Antonelli successfully pulled away when the green flags signalled the formation lap, the rushed trackside repairs have now been put directly to the ultimate test under race conditions. Whether the hurried fix can survive 62 relentless laps of extreme heat and constant deceleration remains to be seen.