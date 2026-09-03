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Kimi Antonelli hit with Mercedes revenge prank at Italian GP

Kimi Antonelli's prank war with Mercedes continued at Monza as the team ambushed the championship leader with whipped cream

Lydia Mee
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

The prank war between Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes has continued at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Brackley outfit has taken its revenge on the current championship leader, attacking Antonelli with whipped cream during media day at Monza. 

Antonelli, who celebrated his 20th birthday on 25 August, was caught off guard in the paddock when mechanics, wearing protective ponchos to avoid the crossfire, ambushed the driver with paper plates of cream, continuing a prank war that has progressed throughout the 2026 campaign.

"Payback is best served with cream

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