Kimi Antonelli hit with Mercedes revenge prank at Italian GP
Kimi Antonelli's prank war with Mercedes continued at Monza as the team ambushed the championship leader with whipped cream
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
The prank war between Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes has continued at the Italian Grand Prix.
The Brackley outfit has taken its revenge on the current championship leader, attacking Antonelli with whipped cream during media day at Monza.
Antonelli, who celebrated his 20th birthday on 25 August, was caught off guard in the paddock when mechanics, wearing protective ponchos to avoid the crossfire, ambushed the driver with paper plates of cream, continuing a prank war that has progressed throughout the 2026 campaign.
"Payback is best served with cream
Share Or Save This Story
F1 Italian GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Kimi Antonelli’s Italian GP grid penalty could be a blessing in disguise
Penalised Kimi Antonelli to go "full attack" at Monza F1 home race
Latest news
Denny Hamlin thinks one aspect of the Chase postseason format is 'bullsh*t'
Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull response to playful "shunt" request in 100-driver karting challenge
How to watch IndyCar 2026 season finale at Laguna Seca: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
F1 Italian GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Kimi Antonelli’s Italian GP grid penalty could be a blessing in disguise
Why Lewis Hamilton shouldn't regret his Ferrari radio rant – but why he was right to apologise
Top 10 greatest F1 qualifiers
Making sense of Wolff's claim that Mercedes "haven't got the money" for car development
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments