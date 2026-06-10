Kimi Antonelli dismisses George Russell’s mind games: “I’m still the underdog”

After George Russell said that Kimi Antonelli’s huge Formula 1 world championship lead means the title is “his to lose”, the Italian responded with his own assessment as he insists he won’t get drawn into mind games.

Russell made the assertion going into the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, with many figuring it to be the first mind game played between the Mercedes team-mates who look set to fight for the title in 2026.

However, after initially brushing off the comment, Antonelli’s response was a dominant victory – plus pole, leading every lap and setting the fastest lap to become the youngest F1 driver to complete a grand slam – and coupled with Russell’s penalty-laden run to 12th the gap between the two has grown to 68 points. Big enough for Lewis Hamilton to slot into second place in the standings, 66 points behind the Italian 19-year-old.

Speaking during the Monaco GP weekend, Antonelli dismissed Russell’s comments as he felt it was too early to focus on the title fight with at least 16 rounds to go after Monaco – but did find a way to deliver his own retort in the mind games.

“It’s not the first time we’ve seen mind games. People always try to shift the pressure onto their opponent, whether it’s an external rival or a team-mate – it doesn’t make much difference. Fortunately, those things don’t really affect me,” Antonelli told Motorsport.com.

“We’re still only in the first third of the season, and I think it’s definitely too early to start talking about a title showdown. I’m working race by race.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, crosses the finish line to win the Monaco Grand Prix. Photo by: Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images

“Of course, at the end of each weekend I take a look at the standings, but immediately afterwards my focus is already on the next race. When I lower the visor and head out on track, I’m not thinking about the championship. I race to do the best job possible. And, as I’ve already said, since I haven’t won anything yet, I have nothing to lose.”

The approach of taking the season race by race isn’t an unfamiliar one, but given Antonelli’s healthy lead in the championship, admittedly with so many races still to go, considering himself still to be the underdog against Russell is intriguing.

Whether it is a predetermined mindset or something he genuinely believes right now is negligible, but his comments about why Russell should be considered the favourite is a barb that has been planted.

“The goal is to win as many races as possible and, as a consequence, the championship. I’m aware that opportunities like this don’t come along often, but at the same time I’m still the underdog, and that’s a position I don’t mind,” Antonelli said.

“Before the season started, everyone saw George as the clear favourite, and I think that prediction was justified. He has the complete package required to fight for the title, including the experience.”

Antonelli compounded his title fight comments by highlighting a factor nobody can truly measure yet, even the Italian himself: his full potential.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

The Mercedes protege’s meteoric rise, first from karting and through the junior single-seater ranks, and then from F1 rookie to world championship leader means his rate and time to improve is both significant and unknown.

“I believe I can still improve in many areas,” Antonelli explained. “There’s no denying that these victories have given me a lot of confidence, but at the same time I know I have to keep working hard to unlock my full potential. And that’s exactly what motivates me.

“I don’t think many people expected a start to the season like this, considering this is only my second year in Formula 1.

“It’s possible that, together with my young age, this leads some people to believe there’s still plenty of room for improvement. Maybe that’s also why George sees me as a particularly dangerous rival in the fight for the world championship.”

Antonelli might have struck a chord there. At the rate he is breaking F1 records as a teenager, his full potential will be a concern for Russell regardless of how the next few races unfold.