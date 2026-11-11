Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Kimi Antonelli keeps F1 title promise with Italian flag hair at Mercedes factory

The new world champion turned up at Brackley with green, white and red hair as Mercedes celebrated its title double with staff

Alex Harrington

Published: Nov 11, 2026, 8:55 PM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images





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For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.

Kimi Antonelli has kept his word. Mercedes' new world champion arrived at the team's Brackley factory this week with his hair dyed green, white and red, the colours of the Italian flag, as the team celebrated its successful season at its headquarters.

Mercedes posted a video of the moment on social media on Wednesday, showing Antonelli meeting members of the team to laughter, with Toto Wolff and George Russell alongside him also laughing at his new look.

"Kimi did it. He actually did it," Mercedes wrote on the post.

Antonelli had promised to dye his hair earlier in the season. Before the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, he told La Gazzetta dello Sport that he was definitely going to do it, just not sure about when.

"I've got the cans! Now I just have to decide whether to do it this weekend or maybe wait until next week when I go to the factory in Brackley and have to speak in front of all the employees," he said. "It would be fun to turn up there with dyed hair."

He chose Brackley, where he and the team were enjoying a week without a race with plenty to celebrate. Antonelli clinched the drivers' championship in Mexico with four races still to go, becoming F1's youngest world champion at 20, and Italy's first since Alberto Ascari in 1953. He has won a total of nine grands prix this season - his second in the championship.

Mercedes then sealed the constructors' title at Interlagos on Sunday, its first since 2021, though Antonelli's own race was a challenging one. He spun out of the lead after the switch to slick tyres and finished fifth. This was the first race of the season where a Mercedes didn't finish on the podium.

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