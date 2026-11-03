Formula 1 Mexican GP

Kimi Antonelli labels the "turning point" in F1 title-winning season

The Mercedes driver took his maiden F1 title in Mexico on Sunday

Ed Hardy

Published: Nov 3, 2026, 9:57 AM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Artur Widak / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kimi Antonelli has labelled the Japanese Grand Prix as the “turning point” in his title-clinching Formula 1 season - saying that win gave him the belief he could become world champion.

The Mercedes driver clinched his maiden title in Mexico on Sunday after a dominant 2026 season, yielding nine wins and 16 podiums with still four rounds remaining.

Antonelli has led the standings since round three at Suzuka in March, profiting from a timely safety car to overcome team-mate George Russell and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri for victory.

It followed his maiden grand prix win in China just two weeks prior and he consequently took a nine-point advantage over erstwhile leader Russell amid a five-race winning run.

“China was the start of everything, but Suzuka was the first turning point because it was when I started to lead the championship,” said the 20-year-old, who has become F1’s youngest ever world champion.

“It was a key moment for me, and it helped me to make that further switch in my head, gave me an extra belief to say, ‘actually, we can win this’.

“So definitely, especially winning at such an iconic track, it was very special because, as I said, it was the first turning point for me in the championship. Getting that lead for the first time gave me that extra confidence.”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Artur Widak / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Antonelli had been dominant ever since by taking a podium at all but three grands prix, with two of those - Barcelona and Silverstone - being down to technical problems on the W17.

It is such form that led to his coronation while problems were a constant on Russell’s side, with the pre-season favourite now fourth behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

“I think the main thing was the consistency we've had during the whole season,” added Antonelli.

“Even when it was looking a bit rough, we still managed to do a decent result, managed to do some damage limitation.

“That has been the key, always been there. And also, I think enjoying every weekend, enjoying the weekends, facing the weekend and going to the weekend with passion and love for the sport, for what I do, and just trying as well to appreciate every moment.

“This weekend has been very difficult emotionally as well. It hasn't been easy, but I still tried to appreciate today, coming to the track having that feeling that today could have been the day, and also the feeling on the grid.

“So, yeah, just trying to really enjoy every moment, and that has been the thing of the season for me with the team.

“Just taking it race by race and enjoying the weekend on and off the track, enjoying the time with the mechanics, with the engineers and with everyone involved, because at the end, I've still got to remember that I'm very lucky to do what I love to do as a profession.”

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